Washington County Quorum Court approves granite manufacturing business permit

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace on Thursday approved a permit for a granite countertop manufacturing business over objections of some nearby residents.

The Quorum Court voted to grant a permit to Genesis Countertops and Accessories. The Planning Board approved the permit in November but the decision was appealed to the Quorum Court by area residents. The permit was approved on its third reading Thursday.

County zoning Property in the unincorporated area of Washington County is zoned for agricultural or single-family residential use. Any other use requires the property owner to obtain a permit. Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

According to information from the Planning Department, the property for the business is about 5 acres on the west side of Habberton Road and north of Guy Terry Road in the northeastern part of Washington County. A building on the property housed the White River Cafe and the new owner, Fredi Valle, said the building has also been used as a warehouse and for small-engine repair work in the past.

Residents of the Bridalwood Estates objected to the proposal, citing the noise from a granite fabrication operation, dust from the business and increasing traffic. Steve Zega, an attorney for some residents, told the justices of the peace the manufacturing operation was clearly not compatible with surrounding residential and agricultural uses and the permit should be denied.

Vickie Cowling, with the Bridalwood Estates property owners association, said the residents want the county to enforce its planning and zoning ordinances and to protect their homes and property.

"Very simply put, the granite factory does not belong in our area," Cowling said.

Steve Rehbock, who said he owns adjacent property, said the site was a commercial property before most residents moved into the area and before the county adopted its planning and zoning ordinance.

"I'm eager to have Genesis as a neighbor," Rehbock said. "This property has been in a commercial status long before any of the people voicing their concerns were there."

The justices of the peace had been scheduled to consider a $5.3 million bond issue for improvements to the juvenile court facility but that item was removed from the agenda.

Thursday's Quorum Court meeting was the first meeting held using video-conferencing technology in the wake of restrictions imposed in response to the covid-19 pandemic. The March meeting was canceled and moved to Thursday and the April meeting was held immediately after, generating some questions and confusion about public notice and about procedures.

Eva Madison, justice of the peace for District 9, said the county website indicated a single meeting and questioned having some items considered in both meetings.

"Everything we do tonight is suspect," Madison said.

Brian Lester, county attorney, said the order canceling the March meeting specified it was being moved to April 16, the next meeting date for the Quorum Court, which served the purpose of public notice.

NW News on 04/17/2020