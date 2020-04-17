Washington County Sheriff ends agreement on detainee immigration review

File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Deputy First Class Dwayne Brannan with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, monitors the four blocks at the Washington County jail. Sheriff Tim Helder formed a work group several months ago as part of an overall effort to keep the jail population at or below safe levels. The group met Friday to discuss ideas. Helder said he expects the study to focus on long-term solutions.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sheriff Tim Helder announced Thursday his office is suspending, indefinitely, its participation in the federal 287g immigration program because of concern about the covid-19 virus in the Washington County Detention Center.

Helder said the decision to suspend participation in the program is one part of the efforts to avoid or minimize the risk of the covid-19 virus spreading in the jail. The Sheriff's Office has been working with state and local officials to reduce the population from a high of more than 800 in February to 385 on Thursday.

Helder said there were two detainees in the jail on Thursday who were being held under the 287g program.

Helder said the agreement was set to end April 30, and he and his staff will reevaluate the issue "once everything settles down and our community returns to some sort of normalcy."

The Sheriff's Office has participated in the federal 287g program since 2007, according to the news release. The 287g program is voluntary and allows for cooperation between federal and local agencies on immigration violations. The county's role in the program was to identify detainees who might be in the country in violation of immigration laws. Every detainee brought to the jail was asked a set of questions and federal immigration officials were notified if the answers indicated the person might be in the country in violation of the laws. The federal agencies then made a determination on whether to detain the person for immigration violations.

Benton County also participates in the 287g program, and Sheriff Shawn Holloway said Thursday his office has no plans to reconsider the program.

"It has zero impact on our jail population," Holloway said.

The program has been a point of contention for some in the community, with annual review meetings held as part of the program drawing large crowds in opposition to the county's participation.

Clint Schnekloth, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, has been critical of the program and said Thursday he was glad to see it end.

"I'm really pleased that he's finally doing this," Schnekloth said. "I'm sad that it is related to the pandemic."

Schnekloth said he would ask Helder to consider public input as part of any review process his office may undertake. He said one of his parishioners spent 3½ months in custody in Washington County and in Louisiana because of the program before being released.

"When I saw the announcement today, I, and a lot of other people, wept," Schnekloth said. "It was powerful, emotional news."

Irvin Camacho is a client advocate with the The Bail Project, which has been assisting people who are detained and unable to pay bail to obtain their release from the jail. Camacho has also advocated to ending the 287g program and making other changes to reduce crowding at the jail. Camacho said Thursday ending the agreement was a good decision, but one that should have come earlier.

"We definitely think it should not have taken this unprecedented health crisis to highlight this unjust program," Camacho said.

