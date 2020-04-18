The World in Brief

11 Philippine troops killed in attack

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine troops clashed with dozens of Abu Sayyaf militants allied with the Islamic State group in the country's south Friday, leaving 11 soldiers dead and 14 wounded, military officials said.

Regional military commander Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said the army scout rangers were maneuvering for an assault when they engaged about 40 Abu Sayyaf fighters in the forested mountains off Danag village in Patikul town in Sulu province. The gunbattle raged for an hour before the militants withdrew.

A military report said the militants were believed to be led by Abu Sayyaf commanders Radulan Sahiron and Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, who have been blamed for kidnappings for ransom and beheadings.

Bloodstains at the scene indicated an undetermined number of militants were either wounded or killed, the report said.

Troops fired mortar rounds toward the retreating militants, and other army troops moved to block the gunmen, the military said.

"We will sustain our security efforts in order to put an end to the menace of terrorism," Sobejana said by phone.

Chernobyl-area wildfire smoke hits Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine -- Smoke from wildfires in the contaminated evacuation zone around the wrecked Chernobyl nuclear power plant has engulfed Kyiv, placing the Ukrainian capital near the top of the global air pollution index.

The authorities said Friday that radiation levels in Kyiv have remained normal, but they advised residents to stay home and close their windows. About 1,000 firefighters backed by aircraft have been deployed to battle the forest blazes near the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, which took place 34 years ago.

Wildfires broke out in the forests around Chernobyl on April 4, accidentally sparked by residents who were burning trash. The firefighting teams managed to contain the initial blazes, but new fires broke out Thursday, sweeping into wider areas because of strong winds.

Live air quality data on iqair.com placed the Ukrainian capital right behind several cities in China in air pollution Friday.

The authorities in Kyiv said radiation levels in the capital, which is about 60 miles south of the plant, were within norms. They also insisted that the wildfires were posing no threat to radioactive waste dumps and other facilities in Chernobyl, but advised Kyiv residents to drink a lot of water and cover windows with wet fabrics if they open them.

Malaysia turns back boat, 200 refugees

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Malaysian authorities said they have turned back a boat carrying about 200 Muslim Rohingya refugees, including children, that was attempting to enter the country illegally.

The air force said late Thursday that one of its surveillance aircraft had spotted the boat about 70 nautical miles off the northern resort island of Langkawi earlier in the day.

It said two navy vessels intercepted the boat amid concerns that the refugees might bring the coronavirus into the country.

The air force said the navy distributed food to the Rohingya on humanitarian grounds before escorting the boat out of the country's waters. It didn't say where the boat was heading or describe the condition of the refugees.

The air force said aerial maritime surveillance will be intensified as part of the country's partial lockdown until April 28 to curb the virus.

Malaysia has recorded 5,251 coronavirus infections with 86 deaths. New cases have begun to decline this week. Authorities have said they will tighten border patrols to prevent undocumented immigrants from possibly spreading the disease.

Many Rohingya living in refugee camps in Bangladesh have been lured by traffickers to leave to seek a better life elsewhere.

Bangladesh hosts over a million Rohingya refugees who fled ethnic and religious violence in Myanmar. There are no reported coronavirus infections in the crowded camps, which have been locked down.

Releasing 25,000 prisoners, Burma says

RANGOON, Burma -- Burma announced Friday that it was releasing almost 25,000 prisoners under a presidential amnesty marking this week's traditional New Year celebration.

The release for the Thingyan holiday was announced in a statement from President Win Myint's office. Mass amnesties on the holiday are not unusual, though the number this year was the highest in recent memory.

Friends and family of inmates quickly gathered outside prisons to await the releases.

The president's statement did not say if the release was related to calls to free them because of the hazard of contracting covid-19 in the close quarters of prison. Burma has reported 85 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, including four deaths, but health experts believe the actual totals are higher.

Human-rights groups estimate Burma's overcrowded prisons hold 92,000 people, including those awaiting trial.

It wasn't clear if any political prisoners were among those being released.

