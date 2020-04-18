18 breach tries at wall seen in 1 month

A person climbs to the top of the border wall during the March Without Borders at Friendship Park on April 29, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. (MUST CREDIT: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

Smugglers sawed into new sections of President Donald Trump's border wall 18 times in the San Diego area during a single one-month span late last year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection records obtained by The Washington Post via a Freedom of Information Act request.

The breaches and attempted breaches were made between Sept. 27 and Oct. 27, according to Customs and Border Protection records, with five of the incidents occurring on a single day, Oct. 10. The agency withheld information about the specific locations of the incidents, citing law enforcement sensitivities. The agency said the average cost to repair the damage was $620 per incident.

The records do not indicate whether the one-month span last year is a representative sample of how frequently people are trying to breach new sections of Trump's border barrier, which are made of tall steel bollards partially filled with concrete and rebar.

The Post reported last November that smuggling crews armed with common battery-operated power tools -- including reciprocating saws that retail for as little as $100 at home improvement stores -- can cut through the bollards using inexpensive blades designed for slicing through metal and stone.

The Post requested breaching data for the full 2019 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, but Customs and Border Protection provided only data spanning Jan. 1 to Oct. 27.

Customs and Border Protection said the 18 incidents were a count of smuggling attempts that required the U.S. government to repair the structure and did not necessarily represent successful breaches that allowed narcotics or migrants to illegally enter the United States.

"Transnational criminal organizations are an adaptive adversary -- regardless of materials, nothing is impenetrable if given unlimited time and tools," according to a Customs and Border Protection statement released to the Post.

The agency said that is why the U.S. Border Patrol is building a "border wall system that includes technology, roads and an enforcement zone. Taken together, these capabilities maximize how long agents have to respond to attempted crossings -- increasing the time they have from mere seconds to minutes, hours or even days depending on the adversary's methods."

The San Diego area has the most fortified barriers anywhere along the border with Mexico. Recently completed sections feature twin layers of steel bollard fencing as tall as 30 feet, with a paved road running between them that allows U.S. agents to quickly respond to scaling and breaching incidents.

The Customs and Border Protection statement further diminished the significance of the breaching attempts, saying the "border wall system's" technology -- sensors, cameras and other hardware -- is not yet fully operational in the San Diego area.

"When complete, San Diego Sector will have the most advanced border wall system USBP has ever deployed," the agency said. "Until then, we continue to rely on existing situational awareness capabilities and manpower to mitigate potential breach attempts."

Trump had initially envisioned a concrete wall along the border, but U.S. agents said the structure had to allow them to see through to the other side to monitor activity there, which led to the 6-inch-square bollard design with anti-climb panels at the top. The president then approved and praised the bollard concept, which he referred to as "steel slats."

Trump repeatedly touted the bollard fencing as impenetrable in rallies and speeches, until the Post reported that smugglers were climbing the 30-foot structure with improvised ladders and hacking at the bollards with "recip saws" and other commercially available power tools. The president has since backed down on those claims.

"You can cut through anything, in all fairness," Trump acknowledged in a speech Nov. 3, insisting the barrier was designed to be easily repaired.

"You know cutting, cutting is one thing, but it's easily fixed," he said. "One of the reasons we did it the way we did it, it's very easily fixed. You put the chunk back in."

Border agents said sawing crews have learned to sever the bollards to create 14-inch openings, just enough for people and drugs to pass through. Because the bollards are so tall and heavy but are attached to one another only at the top, they are relatively easy to push out of the way once they are cut near their concrete anchors, lacking horizontal reinforcement, according to structural engineers.

Agents said the smugglers have learned to disguise the breaches with putty, potentially allowing them to return to the same breach and use it again and again until agents discover it. Some of the crews were so proficient in the technique that agents have learned to scan the surface of the bollards for cosmetic defects, dismounting from their vehicles to kick at the base of any bollards that appear possibly sawed through.

