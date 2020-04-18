23 health workers flying to help NYC

Charity Martin (left), fiance Richard Milam (right) and other UAMS Medical Center health care workers bound for New York get a round of applause from co-workers during a small send-off Friday. More photos at arkansasonline.com/418uams/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Marriage is coming soon for Richard Milam and Charity Martin, but the two registered nurses wanted to face a unique challenge before their nuptials -- one to surely test their skills and patience.

They took a snapshot of the world, realized a deadly virus was terrorizing it and wanted to provide help in the fullest way possible.

The couple, along with 21 other health care workers from Arkansas, will land today in the middle of the most virus-plagued area in the Western Hemisphere, where covid-19 has been rampant for weeks.

For the rest of April, they and seven of their colleagues from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and 14 others from Arkansas Children's hospital will be working in a New York hospital inundated with infected people.

"I've been an [intensive-care unit] nurse for 13 years," the 36-year-old Milam said. "In some way, I've been training and practicing for this my whole life."

On Friday, eight of the nine New York-bound health care workers, including Milam and Martin, were given an ovation by several of their colleagues and a pep talk from Dr. Steppe Mette, chief executive officer of the UAMS Medical Center.

Mette said he "couldn't be any more proud" of the nurses and respiratory therapists offering assistance to their New York counterparts, who have been "brought to their knees" by the overflow of covid-19 patients.

The group will be joined by nine nurses and five respiratory therapists from Arkansas Children's hospital, and all are expected to be gone for at least two weeks, said Leslie Taylor, a UAMS spokeswoman.

All 23 of them are headed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, which has received its share of life-and-death emergencies since the pandemic made its way to the United States.

"They have had it a lot worse than us," said the 25-year-old Martin. "Right now, we're doing OK. Up there, they are drowning. They need help."

Martin, like her fiance, is a native Arkansan with little experience in cities larger than Little Rock. Milam has visited New York. Martin is going for the first time. They acknowledge that the quick change from UAMS to Brooklyn Methodist will be jarring.

"I expect to be shocked," Milam said. "We take care of some sick patients here, but we're not overwhelmed and overrun like they are in New York."

The flight to New York leaves before the break of dawn today. Milam said they will have a day to rest before taking on the onslaught of patients Sunday. They will get up to an hour of preparation before leaping into the fray.

As of Friday, New York City alone has had more than 123,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, about 21% of all U.S. cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additionally, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York City -- 11,477 -- makes up more than one-third of all the deaths that have been reported across the country, according to the CDC.

Hilary DeMillo, an Arkansas Children's hospital spokeswoman, said each of the hospital employees was given a cape Friday to signify their "superhero" status among their colleagues.

DeMillo said the local contingent of nurses and respiratory therapists will work three shifts per week at Brooklyn Methodist.

Megan Witzke, 36, a mother of two, is among the UAMS nurses who will be on the flight to New York.

"We see the images on the news, and they're absolutely heartbreaking," she said. "We want to help where it's needed the most."

Witzke of Little Rock was previously a traveling nurse, which once took her to St. Louis. Her friend and UAMS colleague, Rachel McDole, hasn't been to any city larger than Little Rock. She lives in Calico Rock, a town with a population of about 1,500.

New York will be other-worldly to McDole, but it won't matter. Her dedication to emergency medical work and a kinship with those in her field are what drove her to volunteer. She's heading to the second-largest city in North America and she barely has time to be nervous about it.

"They're being strong," McDole said of the nurses in New York struggling to treat the thousands of covid-19 patients. "I'm honored to go up there and work with them."

Milam said there won't be much to learn once they get to where they need to go. The New York-Presbyterian network of hospitals may have a different charting system, and there may be some other minor adjustments to make, but the one-on-one care will remain the same, he said.

"Those skill sets transfer very easily," Milam said. "When it comes to patient care, it's all universal."

Milam and Martin are getting married May 24. They'll be in New York for a couple of weeks and are required to be quarantined for another two weeks upon their return, giving them barely enough time to prepare for matrimony.

Their honeymoon in Europe had to be postponed indefinitely, but they're not thinking about that. They are focused on what is still looming in front of them -- rows of patients hooked to ventilators.

Martin was forthright about the anxiety she was feeling about the New York trip, but she was second-guessing nothing.

"I'm definitely nervous about it, but I'm up to the challenge," she said. "The last month at UAMS and dealing with all of the covid issues have really prepared us. As far as I'm concerned, they have set us up to succeed."

