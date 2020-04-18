Arkansans dominate Rainbows

HOT SPRINGS -- It always seems appropriate when owners and trainers from Arkansas are connected to an Oaklawn race-day feature.

Rita and Everett Young's Man in the Can, ridden by Joel Rosario, came from 7 lengths back in the home stretch to pass the favorite and two others to win the $100,000, 6-furlong Rainbow Stakes. The race for 3-year-old Arkansas-bred horses was won in 1:10.64 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Friday.

The Youngs are from Van Buren. Their winning colt races for trainer Ron Moquett of Hot Springs.

"I think we all speak Arkansan," Moquett said. "That's how I got the majority of my owners. Thank God for the Razorbacks."

Man in the Can, off as the second choice at 2-1, finished a half-length in front of second-place Captain Don. Tempt Fate was third, 1 3/4 lengths behind Captain Don and a neck in front of fourth-place Zaino Boyz, who was bet down to 6-5.

Zaino Boyz led through the opening quarter-mile in 21.69 by a half-length over Piece of Work, who would eventually finish last in the field of eight.

Man in the Can was 6 1/2 lengths behind Zaino Boyz, who led Captain Don by 4 lengths through the half-mile in 45.17.

"When [Piece of Work] went with him early then backed up, I thought, 'Oh, no. [Zaino Boyz] is going to get an easy lead,' " Moquett said. "I was very concerned at that point."

Rosario rode Man in the Can between Captain Don and Tempt Fate, 4 lengths behind Zaino Boyz with an eighth of a mile to go. He then shifted Man in the Can toward the middle of the track for a clear shot at Zaino Boyz, and Man in the Can was in the lead with 1/16th left.

"I thought the jockey did a great job of paying attention to what was going on," Moquett said.

Despite his finish, Zaino Boyz's significant favoritism appeared warranted.

The Rainbow was Zaino Boyz's first race away from Florida, where he established a record of 7 3-0-0, which included a win in the 6-furlong Inaugural Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs in 1:09.95 on Dec. 7.

Through bloodstock agent Mike Recio, a friend of trainer Chris Hartman and owner Gregory Zaino, Zaino Boyz was shipped to Hartman's Oaklawn barn specifically for the Rainbow's $100,000 purse.

Earlier Friday in the $100,000, 6-furlong Rainbow Miss Stakes for 3-year-old Arkansas-bred fillies, Shortleaf Stable's Sekani and The Mary Rose finished first and second, respectively, for trainer Will VanMeter.

John Ed Anthony of Hot Springs owns Shortleaf Stable.

Sekani, by Double Irish, passed Lucky Every Day at the head of the stretch and maintained a 1 1/2-length lead over The Mary Rose through the wire. Choctaw Charlie, the 8-5 favorite ridden by Joel Rosario, finished third, 3 3/4 lengths behind the winner and 1 1/2 lengths in front of fourth-place Proud Victoria.

Sekani, ridden at 2-1 by Declan Cannon, was the first Oaklawn stakes winner trained by VanMeter.

"I was thinking about it this morning," VanMeter said. "These small moments, they go back four years when John Ed bred these horses, and there's been so many hands that have touched them. We're just kind of at the culmination of four years of hard work by a lot of great people, and it's great to see them run one-two."

Lucky Every Day, who started at 38-1, took the lead shortly after the start and led the field through the first quarter-mile in 22.46 and the half in 46.22.

The Mary Rose was in third through the opening quarter, a head in front of Sekani in fourth, and 1 1/2 lengths behind the leader.

Sekani passed Choctaw Charlie and The Mary Rose as he ran from the final turn into the stretch.

"I thought both jockeys rode a great race, not getting too aggressive early, and stalking and pouncing at the right time," VanMeter said. "One of those rare occasions where the trip worked out."

