Arkansas jobless rate rises to 4.8%

Arkansas' joblessness rate leaped to 4.8% in March, the beginning of a wave of unemployed Arkansans that is projected to push the state's rate above 9% in the coming months.

The statistics released Friday by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services were shaped by surveys and unemployment insurance claims filed through mid-March, before the coronavirus forced the shuttering of businesses across Arkansas and led to furloughs and layoffs.

Since then, about 150,000 Arkansans have filed for unemployment insurance, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said this week.

The governor said unemployment claims reached 9,275 the week that ended March 21 and there were 27,756 claims filed the week that ended March 28. Neither of those weeks appears to have been included in the March unemployment statistics.

Unemployment continued climbing in April: 62,086 claims were filed the week that ended April 4; another 34,635 claims were filed the week that ended April 11.

In March, nonfarm payroll employment declined by 7,700 jobs from February to March, according to an analysis of the March unemployment statistics conducted by Michael Pakko of the Arkansas Economic Development Institute at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The largest job declines were in the leisure and hospitality and education and health services sectors. Arkansas employment is down 3,300 jobs from March a year ago, Pakko said.

Arkansas should see joblessness "rates of 9%-plus sooner rather than later," Pakko said Friday. Pakko has forecast that statewide unemployment will peak at 9.3% this year.

The unemployment statistics show that there were 18,526 more unemployed and 513 more employed Arkansans in the survey period.

Zoe Calkins, communications director for the workforce services department, said the "increase in both employment and unemployment may seem unusual" but it reflects the gathering of information through the week that ended March 14.

"This was the week before the formal shutdown of restaurants and schools," Calkins said. "But while some businesses were already furloughing and reducing hours, others were hiring to accommodate the expected increase in business."

As more workers are thrown off the job by the virus, it will remain difficult to make precise projections for unemployment, Pakko said.

"It appears that interpretation of the unemployment rate statistics might be complicated during this precipitous economic decline," he added.

Information released by the workforce services department included a rare comment section with notes detailing how the survey tried to gauge the impact of the virus on the estimates.

The special comment noted officials "cannot precisely quantify the effects of the pandemic on the job market in March. However, it is clear that the changes in employment and unemployment can be ascribed to the effects of the illness and efforts to contain the virus."

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said the numbers are hard to gauge because of the swift change in economic conditions. In March, he said, "there are so many variables impacting unemployment numbers, it's difficult to pin down exact numbers of unemployed."

Mervin Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, agrees that the state unemployment rate will climb and that it will be difficult to predict the exact number of Arkansans not working.

"I'm not surprised to see the climb in the unemployment rate at all," he added. "What the rate doesn't actually depict is how many people are actually not working, since the [agency] definition of unemployment only includes those who are actively looking for work and in the current crisis people aren't looking for other work."

To better handle unemployment claims, the workforce services department this week began offering a new website and extended call-in hours for Arkansans seeking information about benefits.

The one-stop website, ARunemployment.com, includes a link to help file unemployment claims and it will provide updated information regarding virus-related jobless benefits. The state also has assigned 80 employees to answer calls, seven days a week from 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

Weekly unemployment benefits in Arkansas rage from $81 to $451, based on salary history. However, emergency legislation passed by Congress in March provides an additional $600 each week to workers whose jobs have been disrupted because of the coronavirus.

