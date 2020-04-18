Assessor files appeal for civic group's taxes

Pulaski County is appealing a court order reinstating the Junior League of Little Rock’s tax exemptions on its downtown headquarters, the Woman’s City Club building at 401 S. Scott St. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford)

Pulaski County Tax Assessor Janet Troutman Ward is appealing a county court order reinstating the Junior League of Little Rock's property tax exemptions on its downtown headquarters, which she values at $732,980, with a tax bill of $43,717.

The league bought the 23,100-square-foot building in 2001, purchasing the 110-year-old former Elks Lodge from the Woman's City Club, which had owned it since 1928. The league was granted tax-exempt status for the building, which was extended to include the rear parking lot after the charity acquired it in 2002. The facility has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1982.

Troutman Ward, the elected assessor since 2000, filed her appeal of the March decision Thursday, petitioning Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce to revoke the Junior League's exemption for the property.

Troutman Ward revoked the league's exemption last year after it was gifted a second parking lot on Scott Street on the building's south side in 2018. The league's application to extend its exemption to the second lot prompted Troutman Ward to review the charity's ongoing exemption.

The assessor did not dispute the charitable nature of the Junior League's operations, but she determined its headquarters did not meet the standard set by Article 16 of the Arkansas Constitution, which exempts from taxation all buildings and grounds used exclusively for public charity. She determined the building is mostly used for the benefit of the club's membership, court filings show.

"Here, the members of the [league] are the predominant users and beneficiaries. While there may be an occasional direct benefit to the public through the use of the building, the occasional benefit does not rise to the level of exclusive use for public charity that the Arkansas Constitution demands," County Attorney Adam Fogleman wrote in a pleading on the assessor's behalf. "[Junior League] is a membership organization. [The league's] use of the building is predominately for the benefit of its members and not the general public as required by the Constitution."

Barry Hyde, the county judge of Pulaski County, sided with the Junior League in a March ruling.

The league, represented by attorneys Davis Mitchell and Michael Goswami of the Rose Law Firm, appealed Troutman Ward's determination to county court.

"Present-day [Junior League] is an organization committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of its members and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers," the attorneys wrote. "Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. The [league] has been the driving force behind the kinds of initiatives and institutions that make Central Arkansas' community a more vital place to live."

The Little Rock league was organized in 1914 as an auxiliary to the United Charities, a forerunner of the United Way. The group separated from United Charities in 1921 to establish its own projects, joining the Association of Junior Leagues in 1922. The Little Rock league incorporated in 1929.

