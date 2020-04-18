Call home too much for Walnut Ridge coach to ignore

After leading Walnut Ridge to one of its most successful basketball seasons ever, Chase Holbrook is heading home.

Holbrook recently resigned as head coach of the Lady Bobcats to take over the junior high girls program at Greene County Tech.

"It's home," said Holbrook, who's a 2009 graduate of the school that's located in Paragould. "Just being at Tech was kind of the end goal for me as a coach, and I've always wanted to wear the green and gold again. That job doesn't come open very often.

"I didn't know if I'd get another chance for a while, and I simply didn't want to miss out on it. Tech has a great tradition for girls basketball, and hopefully, I can make a difference."

Walnut Ridge had gone 16-50 in the three seasons prior to his 2018 arrival. The Lady Bobcats improved to 15-10 in his first year before breaking out this past season behind the emergence of junior forward Bailey Augustine. Holbrook guided the Lady Bobcats to a 22-8 record, a second-place finish in the 3A-3 Conference and a spot in the state tournament for the first time in 12 years.

"I believe this year was the third-best record we've ever had at Walnut Ridge," said Holbrook, who implored Augustine to look for her shot more prior to the start of the year. "We started from the ground floor. They were 4-19 the year before I got there. Granted Bailey made us look really good a lot of the time because she became just an absolute monster on the court."

Augustine averaged a state-high 30.7 points per game. With her returning next year, as well as several others who played major roles in the team's success, Holbrook said he was tempted to stay put.

"I've had a lot of coaches tell me I was crazy for leaving because I've got the No. 1 scorer in the state coming back," he said. "It was just a tough decision to leave them, but it was one where it was best for my family. Being a 35-minute drive from home every day gave me less time I could be around my 1-year-old son and my family.

"This ultimately gives me the opportunity to not only coach at a school that I love but also be around my family even more. Walnut Ridge was awesome to me, and those two years were the best two years I've ever had in my five years as a coach. But this had nothing to do with Walnut Ridge and everything to do with Tech."

