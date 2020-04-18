Clinton Center to host animation pro's webinar for kids

Kids who are keen to make animated movies can get an expert's take on the craft by attending "Animation Like It's 1999," a free webinar at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 23, sponsored by the Clinton Presidential Center.

Steve Segal, who has been a Pixar animator and animation professor for California College of the Arts, will teach the class for students in grades six through 12.

Space is limited and registration is required.

Segal animated scenes for the first feature-length computer-animated film, Toy Story, in 1995. He also worked on The Brave Little Toaster in 1986 and A Bug's Life in 1998.

Students in grades six through 12 will learn about the history of animation, the creative processes of Pixar and Disney, and leave with inspiration and resources to create their own animated story, according to a news release.

Register at wjcf.co/stevesegal.

Registered students who attend the webinar will have the opportunity later to submit their own animated works to be featured on the Clinton Center webpage.

For the first decade of his career, Segal owned a traditional animation studio in his hometown of Richmond, Va., where he and his staff made commercials and educational films. He produced independent short films that won awards at Cannes International Film Festival, Zagreb Animation Festival, Ottawa International Animation Festival, Sinking Creek Film Festival (now renamed Nashville Film Festival) and the Los Angeles Animation Celebration.

He worked as an animator and cartoon curator for Pee Wee's Playhouse on television; he also created a musical film for Sesame Street. While at Pixar he also worked on Toy Story-based CD ROMs; a Disney theme park film It's Tough to Be a Bug, the short film Geri's Game; and commercials.

The Clinton Center is sponsoring the webinar to complement its temporary exhibit "...Like It's 1999: American Popular Culture in the 1990s," and as a way to continue programming while the physical building is closed during the pandemic, according to the news release. The Clinton Center's campus is closed until May 31.

