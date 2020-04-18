Counce happy about Sutton’s HOF selection

Former Arkansas Razorback Jim Counce (right), here competing in an NCAA Tournament Final Four game on March 25, 1978, recalled former Arkansas Coach Eddie Sutton’s successful coaching methods and said his induction into the Hall of Fame was long overdue. (AP file photo)

FAYETTEVILLE — Jim Counce offered plenty of thoughts about his former coach Eddie Sutton’s selection to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

But the heart surgeon who lives in Springdale deferred to another Sutton player from Kentucky for the best description.

“What Kenny Walker said maybe the best of anything I’ve seen,” Counce said. “The idea that he played all those years in the NBA and learned more in one year under Coach Sutton says a lot.”

In an interview two years ago, the man they dubbed “Sky” Walker offered high praise for his former Wildcats coach.

“He’ll go down as one of the great college coaches of all time,” Walker said. “I’d say outside of Hubie Brown, there’s no other coach I’d put above him, especially when it comes to man-to-man defense.”

Wa l ke r wa s a f i rs t- te a m All-American in 1985-86, the only season he played for Sutton at Kentucky. He later was an NBA player for more than a decade.

Walker told Jerry Tipton of the Lexington Herald-Leader that Sutton might not have gotten his due because of his lack of offensive excitement.

“But, defense and knowing the game and knowing how to shut the opponent down, nobody did that better than Eddie Sutton,” Walker said. “He was the best I ever played for.”

He’d get no argument from Counce, who both played for (1975-78) and coached for (1979-81) Sutton at the University of Arkansas.

The 1978 Razorbacks went to the Final Four. Counce joined teammates Ron Brewer, Sidney Moncrief and Marvin Delph in the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame last month.

Counce is a season-ticket holder at Arkansas games, where he often invites as his guest Pat Foster, a longtime Sutton assistant.

While he’s long been a specialist on heart disease, Counce was a specialist on the basketball floor for many years. To a man, Counce’s famous Triplets’ teammates called him “our defensive specialist.”

Counce was the shutdown forward drawing the toughest wing assignment, but at 6-7 could cover guards, forwards or post players. He was also a ferocious rebounder.

Most knew Counce was destined for medical school, and he was accepted upon gaining his undergraduate degree in chemistry. But Sutton persuaded Counce to join him as a graduate assistant and quickly promoted him to a full-time post after one year.

“I had a three-year window to go to med school before I’d have to reapply,” Counce said. “Coach Sutton said I can always go to med school, and that I should try coaching.

“There are some great highs in sports. There is nothing like the atmosphere in a winning locker room as a player or coach when you go on the road and beat someone you are not supposed to beat. It would be great medicine if you could make a pill with that and bottle it.”

Counce said Sutton’s induction into the Hall of Fame was long overdue.

“I wish I had been a fly on the wall in those meetings when the electors didn’t pick him all these years,” Counce said. “What changed in the previous six years? How wonderful would it have been to hear what he had to say about this? It should have been Coach Sutton and Sidney [Moncrief] going in at the same time [in 2019]. Wouldn’t that have been great?”

As a player who relished his role on the defensive end, Counce credited Sutton for making sure he was always in the right position to succeed.

“Coach Sutton had a wonderful way to convey what he wanted you to do on defense or anything,” Counce said. “He knew exactly how he wanted to play the game. And, he convinced you that if you did what he said, you were going to win. That’s the first thing you learned, that if you did it his way, you were going to be successful. He was confident in what he taught and that gave every player confidence.

“If you played his way — especially man-to-man defense — then you were going to be successful and we knew it. That was never questioned, and he was so great at teaching defense.”

Counce said Sutton’s greatest attributed was getting his players to buy into the the team-first system.

“Coach Sutton did a better job of defining roles than anyone,” he said. “He made players understand roles. Everyone was the best player on their team in high school. They got any shot they wanted. They probably took almost every shot. But for a young player to take a shot under Coach Sutton was unusual. He took care of that in practice.”

Counce recalled early team practices where Sutton would intentionally design a play for a newcomer, who would generally fire up a long shot. Sutton would halt practice and address the situation.

“He’d tell that freshman, ‘We can get that shot at any time, but it does not go up on the first pass,’ and then it wouldn’t happen again,” Counce said. “Of course, there was no shot clock then. Our offense would always be four or five passes, just reverse the ball a couple of times and explore. You caught the pass and broke down to triple threat, face the basket and see what’s there. After a few passes, most teams got tired of playing defense and we’d get a layup. It happened over and over.

“The first time Coach Sutton had to explain all of that to a freshman, it would be calmly. The second time, it might not be so calmly explained. But we all eventually got it.”

Counce gave his coaching career three years. He had the personality to recruit at a high level but learned that not everything turned out perfectly.

Sutton and his staff picked Willie Cutts, then the nation’s top-ranked prospect, over Mark Price. Price became an All-American at Georgia Tech, and Cutts quit the team.

Counce went after Jenks, Okla., star Steve Hale in an intense recruiting war with North Carolina. Dean Smith, as he often did, won that battle, and Hale played with Michael Jordan and crew.

Counce knew it was time to go to medical school.

“Losing Hale didn’t do it,” he said. “I just knew I needed to go to med school. It was a lot of soul searching with [wife] Kathy. My three years of exempt status was about up, and I’d have to reapply. I went in to see Coach Sutton and told him. He said, ‘Good. It’s the right decision.’

“Except when I got home, he called and wanted me and Kathy to go to dinner with Patsy [Sutton] and him. He said he wanted me to reconsider. He said it was a mistake to leave coaching.”

Most expected Counce would have eventually landed a good head coaching job, like Foster and Gene Keady did from Sutton’s staff.

Instead of touching lives, Counce now saves them.

“That’s an interesting look at it,” he said. “Right now, I’m not doing as many surgeries. Everything is on hold [because of the coronavirus pandemic]. We do some [heart surgeries]. If you come in with chest pains, we will operate, but a lot can wait.”