MASTERSON ONLINE: Defeating fear and evil

Although 80 percent of those who contract the covid-19 virus thankfully suffer with mild to practically no symptoms, the other 20 percent often share a much different story. They can wind up hospitalized, on lifesaving ventilator support and, in about 1 percent of the cases, death from the effects of severe double pneumonia.

Dana Sherrell Horn from Harrison says she became infected with covid-19 last month and shared her nightmarish experience on Facebook at the suggestion of her physician, Dr. Ron Reese. The hope was her cautionary tale would create wider awareness of what a bad case of the virus can do, even to younger and ordinarily healthy people like Dana.

It began innocently enough when she realized on March 16 that, oddly, she couldn't taste her dinner. One early symptom of the virus is a loss of smell, which in effect also can rob you of the taste sensation.

From that evening forward, the consequences she described became nightmarish, terrifying and painful beyond anything she'd ever suffered from an illness.

The following day, 42-year-old Dana, co-owner and instructor at Gymnastics Etc., had a headache, but it didn't seem especially abnormal. Later that day she discovered an acquaintance she'd been around on March 13 might have been infected with the virus. Soon her head felt better, but she did notice a mild sore throat that didn't last long.

"Zero alarm bells went off in my head," she explained. A day later, she suffered minor stomach issues but was still making plans for the foreseeable future. Over the following week, the headaches and sore throat came and went. No need for concern or alarm, she still thought. That was then.

"By March 23rd my breathing was shallow and the nights were a nightmare, minus the being asleep part. I was being advised to go to the emergency room by my ex, my daughter, and a friend who is a surgeon in another country."

My answer was, "I have the numbers in my phone. If I think it is dire, I will call. Otherwise I'm not leaving this house." The night of the 25th was awful, and within a day she contacted one physician, then messaged Dr. Reese. But Dana was still dead-set on not leaving her house, fearing she might expose others to her suffering.

Fast-forward two weeks. That's when she said she finally stopped fearing for her life and began to believe she might recover after passing through a truly hellish experience she hoped no one else had to suffer.

"The virus takes a hold of your chest, your neck and shoulders, and squeezes without mercy," she said, her voice wavering. "It comes with increasing waves and frequency until you give in, or you're lucky enough for it to give up."

"When the night comes, it also will play tricks with your mind, settle into your joints, make you sweat and make you shiver. Every bit of energy is spent just trying to draw air. It's virtually impossible. It's disorienting. The absolute worst was about three days in the middle of 10 days that would easily have been worse than anything I've ever been through."

She was alone through the ordeal and felt as if her heart could fail at any time. "The pain and pressure on my chest were unrelenting. I made a few futile phone calls for help. I was in and out of consciousness and on the edge of giving in to fear. I remember accepting how I was in this alone but that I wasn't about to give up.

"In times of extreme anxiety, I breathe through it and here I had no breath," she continued. "Multiple days I had tingling or numb hands or feet with blue lips with my skin pale and sticky. I knew what my body was saying and that I needed medical attention. I reasoned I couldn't handle the dismissal I'd received on previous calls and felt strongly again that I wasn't going to risk exposing anyone to this."

"After what seemed like 10 lifetimes, but actually was less than three days, I stated feeling better but feared for others. The night now scares me. I am filled with dread knowing the full power of the virus. I am thankful for my life like never before."

Still coughing some a week after recovering and suffering frequent bouts of vertigo, she said she realizes she should have had a better plan initially. "Hindsight has lessons. I will not complain because I am here."

Dana said the nebulizer with albuterol she used seemed to help amid the throes of her fight. She also took Tylenol a couple of times, mainly for aches since her fever was running only about 100 degrees.

"The fatigue I experienced came early and was extreme. It's only subsiding now. The boa constrictor around my neck and chest has left. But I've learned this has a cruel way of coming back over time when you think it's gone. This was a mental as well as a physical fight. I truly believe had I not been able to calm my mind, I wouldn't be here. It would have so easy to panic. And I think that would have been the end of me.

"This is about the virus, not me ... I am lucky," she said in issuing a warning. "First, I advise everyone--with great urgency and alarm--to follow every guideline and stay home. If you're out as an essential worker, thank you for your bravery in the face of great risk. If you are out for essentials to sustain your or another in isolation, take extreme precautions to prevent spreading the virus.

"Right now is when you buckle down and comply. If you think it's not real, that you're immune and it won't come here, that you have divine protection, that this violates your rights, that whatever, please change your thinking and fast. This virus is dangerous and scary and like nothing you can imagine.

"It is evil. Pure evil," she continued. "I promise you don't want it and you don't want anyone you know to get it. Isolate yourself at even the first inkling of having been infected or exposed."

Dana clearly is a strong woman who describes herself in social media as "a lover of all people." She proved that by choosing to remain sheltered during her ordeal so as not to infect others. Dana also is glad she's shared her story because it might help others. "We really are all in this together." Count me as an admirer of this courageous mother.

Dr. Reese said covid-19 testing at the time Dana became ill was limited in Harrison and elsewhere. He added that she did the right thing by immediately secluding herself and not endangering others. "I am medically positive Dana had covid-19 and was wise and cautious enough to isolate herself. I encouraged her to tell her story so others could benefit from her terrible experience."

And as terrifying as this viral nightmare got for Dana, it could have been worse, as she readily concedes.

Hearing advanced

The Arkansas Parole Board has chosen an admirable route by agreeing to move the release interview/hearing for inmate Willie Mae Harris from its June meeting to May 5, which would shorten her waiting period for release by a month.

Its decision should come two weeks later.

I wrote last week about the lengthy period involved in the board hearing Gov. Asa Hutchinson's recent proclamation, on behalf of the 73-year-old blind grandmother known as "Miss Willie," which officially granted her petition for clemency.

So, good for the board deciding to interview Willie sooner, especially at a time when covid-19 has been reported inside the Department of Correction. Miss Willie must rely on fellow inmates in her barracks to physically guide her movements, and she has underlying health conditions that make a covid-19 infection potentially life-threatening.

In making the decision whether to support the governor's proclamation, the board members could take a final official step toward reuniting with her family in Texas. If you'd like to offer a comment about her case, (which I strongly encourage), email paroleboard@Arkansas.gov.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly how you'd like them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.

Editorial on 04/18/2020