Family of executed man sues after evidence review

In this April 18, 2017, file photo, Ledell Lee appears in Pulaski County Circuit Court for a hearing in which lawyers argued to stop his execution.

The family of executed murderer Ledell Lee on Friday filed suit in Pulaski County Circuit Court, saying their own inquiry into his case has undermined most of the evidence, both witness testimony and forensic findings, that was used at his trial.

"In the months since his execution, undersigned counsel have finally conducted some of the basic investigation into the State's case that Mr. Lee's court-appointed lawyers neglected to undertake while he was still alive," family attorney Willard Proctor wrote in the complaint.

"The results of this initial re-investigation are deeply troubling. Some of the nation's leading forensic experts have reviewed the trial evidence and -- to the limited extent possible without a court order -- independently reanalyzed that evidence. Their findings point to the troubling likelihood that Mr. Lee was, in fact, innocent of Debra Reese's murder -- and provide powerful new grounds for this Court to allow the advanced DNA and fingerprint analysis that Mr. Lee was denied while he was alive."

The 62-page lawsuit by Lee's sister, Patricia Young, and daughter, Breshana Lee of Houston, comes three days before the third anniversary of Ledell Lee's April 2017 execution.

Lee, 51, who maintained his innocence to the end, was put to death for the February 1993 bludgeoning and strangling death of 26-year-old Debra Reese during a robbery in her Jacksonville home.

Lee was the first man to be executed in Arkansas in 11 years. Three other convicted killers followed him to the death chamber within a week.

The suit has been assigned to Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce. Defendants are the two Jacksonville police officers who headed the investigation, Jerry Johnson and Kelley Smiley; Berwin Monroe, the chief firearms and tool marks examiner for the state Crime Laboratory in 1994; and William Straughn, a deputy director for the Arkansas Department of Corrections who was the Cummins prison warden when Lee was put to death.

The suit accuses Johnson and Smiley of deliberately using improper identification tactics to get witnesses to misidentify Lee as the killer, to the point of misleading prosecutors about how the witnesses identified Lee.

The suit further asserts that Monroe deliberately hid evidence about Lee's shoes and shoe prints at the crime scene that could have helped clear Lee. Monroe also misled prosecutors about the shoe print evidence, the lawsuit claims.

Lee's family seeks compensatory damages for Lee's death, funeral expenses and his pain and suffering as well as their own, plus punitive damages.

Young, Lee's sister, settled in February an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against Jacksonville with an agreement that the Police Department would conduct DNA testing on some evidence and upload fingerprints collected from the scene into the FBI's database.

That testing is underway.

