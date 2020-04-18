Firefighters taking precaution as protection from covid-19

Fire Capt. Joey Everhart decontaminates the inside of an ambulance Friday at Rogers' Fire Station No. 1. Firefighters are adjusting to new challenges and taking steps to protect against covid-19. Go to nwaonline.com/200418Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE -- Fire departments in Northwest Arkansas are taking precautions to protect firefighters and the public from contracting covid-19.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics continue to respond to fires and accidents while taking extra care to deal with people with covid-19 symptoms.

Jenkins said the department is taking all precautions to prevent spreading the virus. "We owe it to our firefighters and their families," he said. "We also owe it to the public."

Springdale Fire Chief Mike Irwin said the department presumes patients exhibiting symptoms are positive for the virus and crews wear air purifying masks.

Medical crews enter homes and the firefighters wait nearby, Irwin said. Firefighters will only go in homes first in life-threatening situations, he said.

"We are just limiting contact with people," Irwin said. "That's a big change. We usually just sent in the army."

Jenkins, Irwin and other other area fire chiefs said limiting the contact emergency responders have with other people is important to prevent the spread of covid-19.

Gentry Fire Chief Vester Cripps said only a two-person ambulance crew will enter the home of someone with covid-19 symptoms. Gravette Fire Chief Danny Orr said only one licensed paramedic is sent into a home.

The chiefs said they sanitize and sterilize equipment and vehicles throughout the day. They described other actions being taken to protect firefighters.

Jenkins said many of the fire stations in Northwest Arkansas have private rooms instead of bunk rooms. "Fire departments across the country have bunk rooms which make the spread of the virus easier," he said.

Fayetteville Fire Chief Brad Hardin said the department has decreased the number of personnel at stations. The seven stations now have three firefighters instead of six to eight. Hardin said the other firefighters were moved to other city buildings.

Bentonville Fire Chief Brent Boydston said the department is still having training sessions, but they are using teleconferencing instead of combined exercises with personnel from different stations.

Boydston said he stresses to firefighters what he tells everybody.

"Wash their hands and practice social distancing," Boydston said.

Debbie Griffin, the community relations director for Bentonville, said Thursday one firefighter tested positive for covid-19 and was quarantined. Two other firefighters had contact with the first and they self-quarantined, she said.

Griffin said the firefighters weren't in contact with the public.

Jenkins said eight Rogers firefighters were quarantined when one showed symptoms of covid-19. The firefighter tested negative for the virus and the eight returned to work.

Jenkins said they can move 12 people from other areas to replace any sick or quarantined firefighters. The department has eight people at the department's training academy in Rogers, and Jenkins said the department will use them if necessary.

Hardin said his firefighters work a 24-hour shift and then are off 48 hours. He said the department could reduce the off time to 24 hours and would consider hiring retired firefighters.

Irwin said his firefighters work 24-hour shifts but could move to 12-hour shifts.

