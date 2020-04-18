Former deputy seeking release

Former Arkansas County sheriff's Deputy Charles Chastain, who in July was sentenced to 2½ years in federal prison for an extortion conviction, is seeking early release because he has asthma and is housed in an out-of-state facility where 39 inmates and 34 staff members have tested positive for covid-19.

Chastain was convicted by a federal jury in February 2019 of two counts of extortion for pressuring a confidential informant he supervised in late 2017 as an unpaid auxiliary deputy to steal an all-terrain vehicle for him and obtain stolen guns for him.

Previously a full-time deputy and state trooper, Chastain was a volunteer member of the Tri-County Drug Task Force at the time.

On April 10, Chastain's attorney, Molly Sullivan, filed an emergency motion for compassionate release, saying he began serving his sentence in August at the Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Lisbon, Ohio, from which he isn't eligible for release until October. As of Friday, the prison has also reported six inmate deaths.

Now 49, Chastain suffers from several medical conditions including moderate persistent allergic asthma, allergic rhinitis and sleep apnea, Sullivan said.

She said that on March 31, he asked the prison's warden to authorize compassionate relief because of his asthma, obesity and "risk of severe illness from covid-19."

Sullivan said the former military man would live with his wife and two adopted grandchildren in his hometown of Stuttgart. She said he had heard informally that the warden denied his request, and noted that her office has been unable to directly reach officials at the prison.

While the federal Bureau of Prisons has been given more leeway to release certain prisoners to home confinement as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, federal prosecutors in Little Rock on Friday asked Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. to deny the request. Marshall took over the case after the retirement of U.S. District Judge Leon Holmes, who presided over the trial and imposed the sentence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benecia Moore argued that Chastain hasn't yet exhausted his administrative remedies since the warden didn't officially respond before he filed his emergency motion and because the requested release "is not warranted."

She cited an April 2 order in which the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia enforced the exhaustion requirement in denying release to home confinement in a similar case, saying, "the mere existence of Covid-19 in society and the possibility that it may spread to a particular prison alone cannot independently justify compassionate release, especially considering [the Bureau of Prisons'] statutory role, and its extensive and professional efforts to curtail the virus's spread."

Moore said the government "is vividly aware that covid-19 is a nefarious illness, which has infected large numbers of people and caused many deaths in a short period of time," and has "accordingly taken significant measures" to protect inmates.

While some inmates have nevertheless become ill, "the solution is not to exclude the [bureau] from reviewing applications," she said, citing "many challenging factors to consider during this unprecedented pandemic... [The bureau] must carry out its charge to incarcerate sentenced criminals to protect the public. It must consider the effect of a mass release on the safety and health of both the inmate population and the citizenry."

She also argued that Chastain's condition isn't serious enough to warrant a sentence reduction, which she said is a "rare event."

