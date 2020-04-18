Government goes on

And just like that, it's done. The Arkansas Senate has selected its future leader, and by secret ballot, nonetheless. A senator we talked to said ballots were shredded immediately after the vote was verified (common procedure, apparently).

The new sheriff in town will be Sen. Jimmy Hickey (R-Texarkana). He's been in the Senate since 2013, and according to the papers, surprised many by defeating Sen. Bart Hester.

Mr. Hickey will hold the reins from 2021-2023. The outgoing president pro tempore is Sen. Jim Hendren.

When Sen. Hendren took control, he had some big challenges ahead, primarily restoring the Arkansas Senate's image after years of legislators being arrested and convicted.

Arkansas voters have a long memory when it comes to corruption, and Mr. Hendren got right to work, pushing new ethics packages.

Not only that, he increased transparency by pushing for online video streaming of Senate sessions, so taxpayers with Internet could watch them work. Call it accountability.

Looking back over the last two years, we'd say Sen. Hendren was solid. He set out to help restore the Senate's image. Progress made. Job well done. Now, coming out of the on-deck circle . . . .

Editorial on 04/18/2020