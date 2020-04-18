Hutchinson sets May 4 to start easing state rules

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday set May 4 as a target date when he could begin lifting some restrictions on social interaction that have been imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, whose projections are often cited by the White House and Hutchinson, set June 22 as the earliest date Arkansas could safely start lifting restrictions.

At the governor's daily briefing on the coronavirus, the Health Department secretary announced that the number of inmates testing positive at the Cummins Unit in Lincoln County had almost tripled, to 129.

From Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, the number of cases in Arkansas reported on a state website increased by 75. That number didn't include the surge of cases at the Cummins Unit, however.

The state's death toll from the virus remained unchanged at 37.

Hutchinson's office and the Health Department didn't respond to questions Friday afternoon about the projections from the University of Washington.

"Let me be clear that we're goal-oriented in Arkansas, and that our objective is to have May 4 as the date that we can start lifting some of the restrictions that are currently in place," Hutchinson said at the news conference.

TARGETS ESTABLISHED

Hutchinson called the "Guidelines for Opening Up America Again," unveiled Thursday by President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force, a "good starting point" for deciding when the conditions have been met to start easing the limits on social interaction.

The guidelines list three phases for lifting restrictions and criteria that should be met for progressing from one phase to another.

Hutchinson said Arkansas already meets some of those criteria, including a decreasing number of patients with flu- or coronavirus-like symptoms reported by doctors and emergency rooms, and adequate hospital capacity.

But to meet the May 4 target, the state will need to continue increasing its testing capacity and decrease the growth in new cases, he said.

The guidelines call for a "downward trajectory" of positive test results each day or of the percentage of tests that are positive for two weeks before restrictions start to be lifted.

Health Secretary Nate Smith said the state also will need to continue building its supply of protective medical equipment and expand its ability to do "contact tracing."

That involves tracking down people who have had contact with someone who tested positive and directing them to quarantine themselves at home if they could have been infected.

The guidelines call for states to investigate the contacts of anyone who tests positive for the virus.

Smith said this week that the department's contact investigations have been focused on hospitals, nursing homes, prisons and other institutional settings, but that it has been increasing its staff and will eventually start investigating every case.

In determining whether cases are on the decline, officials will look at the overall number of cases as well as the number after excluding outbreaks in institutional settings, such as prisons, that pose less of a threat to the general public, he said.

The governor said Arkansans will need to continue following public-health guidelines, such as keeping a distance of 6 feet from other people and wearing a mask in public settings where such "social distancing" is difficult.

"We do that together over the next two weeks, and we'll be in a position on May 4 to say we've met that criteria," Hutchinson said. "We're going to be able to have a little bit more of a normal life and start lifting the restrictions, although we're still a long ways from a full opening that we would have whenever we get further down the road."

LIFTING RESTRICTIONS

Even the first phase of the White House guidelines calls for the elderly and people with chronic health conditions to "shelter in place," for people to avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 and to maintain distance from other people when in public.

Schools also would be closed and nursing homes would remain off-limits to visitors. But restaurants could open to indoor dining, and movie theaters, fitness clubs and other businesses could open as long as they took precautions such as ensuring that customers maintain adequate distance from one another.

Hutchinson said he hasn't ruled out following any of those recommendations but cautioned: "Don't look at each one of those phases that are very helpful to us, and say that's what's going to happen in Arkansas."

"We will do it based on what's unique here and the response of industry and the response of the public and the public-health decisions that we're advised to make."

He said it's also possible that restrictions could be lifted in some areas of the state but remain in others, "but we've tried to maintain a statewide approach."

The guidelines call for states to proceed to subsequent phases as the "gating criteria," such as a continued decline in new cases, are met.

Under the second phase, schools could open and physical-distancing requirements in restaurants would be relaxed.

The third phase would relax those requirements further and allow visitors in nursing homes.

LATER OPENING FORECAST

The metrics institute at the University of Washington listed Vermont, West Virginia, Montana and Hawaii as among states that could begin easing restrictions as early as May 4, so long as "robust containment strategies" are implemented to prevent a second wave of infections.

Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Utah were listed among states that would need to wait until late June or early July.

The date is based on when infections in the state are predicted to drop below 1 per 1 million residents.

According to the institute's website, that represents "a conservative estimate of the number of infections each location could reasonably try to identify via active case detection and contact tracing in order to prevent COVID-19 resurgence."

With a population of about 3 million residents, that would mean Arkansas would have to drop to about three infections.

On Friday, Arkansas had 1,065 cases that were considered to be active, meaning the person had tested positive and had not yet recovered.

If its recommendations are followed, the institute predicts Arkansas will have a total 158 deaths from the virus by Aug. 4.

PROCEDURES ALLOWED

Hutchinson said that he plans to begin allowing hospitals to perform elective surgeries even before May 4.

That was a recommendation of a medical advisory board that Hutchinson appointed this week and met with on Friday.

An April 3 directive by the Health Department prohibits routine office visits and any procedures that can be safely postponed,

Hospitals had already been limiting elective procedures in preparation for a surge of coronavirus patients that so far hasn't materialized.

Those measures have reduced hospitals' revenue by 50% to 75%, with some announcing layoffs or furloughs, said Bo Ryall, CEO of the Arkansas Hospital Association.

"We would like to see the lifting of some low-risk opportunities in hospitals such as testing and things that do not provide much of a risk in spreading covid 19," he said.

"We think as hospitals we can safely provide those services and continue to prepare for covid-19 patients."

PRISON CASES SURGE

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 increased to 93 on Friday as 14 patients were admitted and six were discharged, Smith said.

Twenty-three of the patients were on ventilators, an increase of two from a day earlier, he said.

Smith said the surge in positive tests at the Cummins prison unit came from the laboratory at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock, which processed a large number of tests at once to help the Health Department with its investigation.

Previously, 44 inmates, all from the same barracks, had tested positive.

Smith said the Health Department then began testing inmates who had been transferred from that barracks before the first case was identified.

Dina Tyler, a spokesman for the Department of Corrections, said inmates from 16 different barracks had tested positive. They were confined to three barracks at the prison and are not allowed outside those areas to eat, work or exercise.

"I don't think they're all that happy, and understandably so," she said. But, she said, "They understand why it's being done."

Two inmates have been hospitalized with covid-19. The others who have tested positive for the virus haven't shown symptoms, she said.

At the federal prison in Forrest City, the number of inmates who have tested positive increased by seven, to 57, Smith said.

An additional three inmates at the Central Arkansas Community Corrections Center in Little Rock also tested positive, raising the number there known to be infected to 62.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday that Arkansas has already met some guidelines for considering lifting restrictions. More photos at arkansasonline.com/418briefing/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

