I-30 lane closings set for utility work

Crews performing utility design work on Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock will require ramp and adjacent roadway lane closings in select areas for five days starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The lane closings will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, weather permitting, in the following areas:

• On the westbound I-30 exit ramp to East Second Street, crews will close the right turn lane onto East Second. Vehicles will be able to turn right at the stop sign.

• On the frontage road and adjacent city streets, various lanes and shoulders will be closed, including lanes on the westbound I-30 frontage road at East Third and East Fourth streets, westbound East Sixth Street at Ferry Street, westbound East Capitol at the frontage road and the eastbound I-30 frontage road at East Sixth.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs. Non-interstate traffic also will include flaggers, the department said.

The work is associated with the 30 Crossing project, a nearly $1 billion project to improve the 6.7-mile corridor between Interstate 530 in Little Rock and the Interstate 40/U.S. 67 interchange in North Little Rock, including replacing the I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River.

Metro on 04/18/2020