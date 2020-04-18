• Tom Moore, the 99-year-old British World War II veteran who decided to walk the 82-foot length of his garden back and forth 100 times, using his walker for support, raised $23 million in pledges for Britain's National Health Service, far outstripping his original $1,250 goal.

• Christopher Dobbins, newly fired from his job as an executive at an Atlanta medical device packaging company, is facing charges, accused of using a false computer login to secretly manipulate invoices to delay shipments of personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks and gowns, federal prosecutors said.

• Gary Lamb, 54, of Valley, Ala., faces a second-degree arson charge after being accused of starting a fire that damaged the service desk area at a hotel in Opelika before it was extinguished by firefighters, police said.

• Jordan Mazurek, 28, had to be freed by firefighters using a jackhammer and heavy equipment after he encased his arms inside two 55-gallon plastic drums filled with concrete outside the Florida Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee to protest prison conditions related to the coronavirus.

• Prentiss Burks, 42, a Kansas City, Mo., tow truck driver, was charged with assault and other counts after he chased down and shot a driver twice in the legs when the motorist jumped into a car that Burks was planning to tow and sped off, police said.

• Fajour Hodges, 19, was arrested by Chicago police and is the second man charged with murder in the death of a 29-year-old former Marine who police said was pushed from a subway platform between two cars of a moving train.

• Patrick Asomugha, a black Catholic priest from Nigeria assigned to a parish in Queidersbach, Germany, is being transferred to another post after diocese officials said his house and car were attacked and he received a death threat.

• Ernesto Gillen, 43, a veteran U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in Laredo, Texas, faces a murder charge after being accused of shooting a firefighter during an off-duty domestic altercation.

• Kynan Walker, 18, a violinist and leader of Britain's National Youth Orchestra, called it "a nationwide gesture of gratitude" to the nation's health care workers when the orchestra's 164 musicians opened their windows or stood in their doorways to play 40 seconds of Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," an event that was posted on social media.

