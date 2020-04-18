Man found shot in head at Springdale car wash

Yesnia Santos (from center left) and Yvonne Martinez react at the scene of a fatal shooting Friday at a car wash behind the Valero gas station at 3818 Elm Springs Road in Springdale. Go to nwaonline.com/200418Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

SPRINGDALE -- Several suspects were detained Friday after a man was found shot in the head at a car wash behind the Valero gas station at 3818 Elm Springs Road at 4:50 p.m., according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor, Springdale police spokesman.

The suspects were being questioned Friday evening, police said. No arrests had been made as of 8 p.m.

The Valero station was open for gas purchases, but the store is closed.

The crime scene was at the back of the car wash near the vacuum hoses, where several small, yellow evidence cones could be seen Friday evening.

