Moody studies letter, then signs

Montverde Academy's Moses Moody #2 in action against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Springfield, MA. Montverde won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

The nerves of the University of Arkansas fan base were soothed Friday when shooting guard and Razorback commitment Moses Moody signed a national letter of intent with the Hogs.

The reason for the delay? Moody wanted to read the details of the national letter of intent.

"I just had to take a couple of days so I could read the contract and be sure of what I'm signing on to," Moody said. "It's a big decision in my life, so I just wanted to have a full understanding."

Fans were ecstatic to see Moody announce he had signed at noon.

"It was really good. Everybody accepted me in, and obviously everybody was pretty excited and anxious, so when it finally happened, solidified the deal, it was a warm welcome," Moody said.

Moody, 6-6, 200 pounds, of Montverde Academy in Florida, announced his pledge to Arkansas over Michigan, Virginia, Ohio State, Florida, Southern California, Oregon, Kansas and others on Nov. 9 in front of about 150 family members, friends, Razorback fans and media members in his hometown of Little Rock.

He's one of four high school prospects who make up the Arkansas recruiting class that's ranked No. 6 nationally by ESPN. The Hogs also have added graduate transfers Vance Jackson and Jalen Tate.

"I definitely have high expectations for this year's team, and I think we're capable of doing really well," Moody said. "I just see the pieces we have coming in, and I just see great things in the future."

Moody averaged 11.6 points per game, third on an Eagles' roster loaded with stars. He also averaged 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 60.1% from the field, 46.9% beyond the three-point line and 82.6% from the free-throw line.

Montverde went 25-0 and was ranked No. 1 in the nation while having three McDonald's All-Americans and nine players ranked in the top 100. They were to play in the GEICO Nationals on April 2-4 to determine this season's high school national champion, but the event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN rates Moody a 4-star recruit, the No. 10 shooting guard and No. 38 overall prospect. He is the highest-rated prospect to ink with the Razorbacks since Bobby Portis in 2013 when he was the nation's No. 16 recruit.

Moody is looking to help the Hogs on and off the court.

"I'm definitely able to score the ball, so that will be helpful for the system," Moody said. "But I also can defend and bring energy and even more off-the-court stuff in helping with the camaraderie of the team."

He earned a spot on the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps underclassman team after averaging 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a sophomore at North Little Rock before transferring to Montverde for his junior and senior seasons.

The Hogs also have inked guard Davonte Davis of Jacksonville and Fort Smith Northside center Jaylin Williams. They also are expected to sign former Bryant guard Khalen Robinson of Oak Hill Academy in Virginia on Monday.

Moody believes future in-state prospects will see the benefit of staying home and playing for the Hogs.

"That's definitely good to have the in-state talent stay at home," Moody said. "For the younger generations knowing they can do the same thing with the people you've grown up with, playing against your whole life, and then when you make it to this level the whole state comes together to compete against other people."

Moses Moody (right), a 6-6 shooting guard from Montverde Academy in Florida, signed a national letter of intent with the Razorbacks on Friday. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

