Neighbors lands nation's top grad transfer

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors landed arguably the No. 1 graduate transfer in women’s basketball when Oregon State guard Destiny Slocum announced plans to be a Razorback.

Slocum, 5-7, was an All-Pac 12 guard last season after averaging 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the Beavers, who finished the season ranked No. 14 in the nation. She shot 44.8 percent from the field, 36.8 percent beyond the 3-point line and 78.9 percent at the line.

She has 507 career assists, which is No. 2 nationally among non-seniors. She has immediate eligibility and will be able to play during the 2020-2021 season.

Slocum, who was the WBCA National Freshman of the Year in 2017 at Maryland, visited Arkansas and Neighbors after she left the Terrapins before choosing Oregon State. She was a starter for the past two years for the Beavers.

Slocum, who was committed to Neighbors at Washington her junior year but de-committed and signed with Maryland, averaged 15.4 points and 4.5 assists per game as a redshirt sophomore.

She averaged 24.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game at Mountain View High School in Meridian, Idaho, as a senior. She was a McDonald’s All-American and the Gatorade State Player of the Year in Idaho as a junior and senior.

ESPN rated her a 5-star recruit, the No. 3 point guard and No. 7 overall prospect in the nation in 2016.