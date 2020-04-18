Northwest Arkansas hospitals furlough some staff, cut pay

FAYETTEVILLE -- Hospitals in Northwest Arkansas have instituted furloughs and pay cuts, because they're unable to do most elective and non-emergency procedures during the covid-19 pandemic, administrators said.

Washington Regional Medical System, which has one of the region's largest hospitals and several clinics, will furlough 305 full-time employees for 60 days beginning Sunday, according to Larry Shackelford, president and chief executive officer. Salaried employees will see a 10% pay cut, and members of senior management will have their pay cut up to 25%.

Covid-19 measures The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends health care facilities postpone non-urgent appointments and elective procedures. Source: CDC

Washington Regional has about 3,200 full- and part-time employees, said Cynthia Crowder, spokeswoman.

"A furlough is a reduction in days or weeks an employee may work -- it is not a layoff. It is our expectation that our team members who are furloughed will be able to return to work once the public health emergency and its consequences come to an end. Furloughed workers will remain Washington Regional team members and will continue to have access to health and related benefits," according to the statement from Shackelford.

Mercy Health System has temporarily redeployed some employees to different positions within the system, according to a news release from Mercy.

"We've created more than 100 new clinical and nonclinical positions, and we're actively filling those roles with co-workers from other areas. They will receive their regular pay in those temporary positions," John Roller, executive director of human resources for Mercy Northwest Arkansas. "We are also planning for redeployments within the hospital if we get a surge of patients."

Employees who cannot do their jobs because of covid-19 and who weren't moved to a new position may receive up to 80 hours of pay through Mercy's covid-19 furlough pay program. Mercy also set up a paid time off bank where employees may donate their paid time off. Once employees who cannot work have used all their paid time off, they can draw from the bank.

Hospitals across the state are making similar decisions.

More than 2,300 employees at Baptist Health in Little Rock have been furloughed either full time, 50% or 25%, said Troy Wells, president and chief executive officer at Baptist Health.

CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock "will implement short-term expense reduction initiatives" that would include furloughs in some departments, a reduction in clinics' operating hours and a hiring freeze, according to a statement released Friday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday during his daily news briefing elective surgeries are among the first restrictions he would like to lift.

At Hutchinson's reqeust, an advisory panel has recommended using up to $80 million in federal coronavirus response money to provide bonus payments to workers in hospitals as well as nonclinical staff, such as janitors and cafeteria workers, in hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities.

Health care workers in long-term care facilities will receive weekly bonuses for their work during the covid-19 emergency, the governor announced Wednesday.

The money would come from the $1.25 billion the state expects to receive from the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress last month.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act includes $100 billion to go to health care providers for health care-related expenses, lost revenue because of the coronavirus and to ensure uninsured Americans can get the testing and treatment, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Denten Park, chief executive officer for Northwest Health, said, "We are carefully monitoring staff through flexing schedules and employee use of vacation time to be with their families and/or to rest before we see possible surges in volumes.

"We've also focused on cross-training individuals qualified to cover other key areas. In a few instances, we've had to make incredibly difficult decisions to go further than reducing hours. However, at this time, Northwest Health has not initiated any major furloughs or layoffs. These are unchartered and challenging times for our industry. We are experiencing uncertainty and must continue to be flexible, based on a fluid environment and rapidly changing dynamics."

Northwest Health has five hospitals in Northwest Arkansas, including medical centers in Springdale and Bentonville.

Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas, which has several health clinics throughout the region, will participate in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act's Paycheck Protection Program, which gives loans to small businesses to pay their employees, according to Jason Wilson, chief executive officer at Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas.

"We are not having to make any staff cuts at this time," he said.

Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale, along with the entire Children's system, will "engage in a variety of cost-saving measures," but those will not include furloughs, layoffs or cuts in benefits, according to Marcy Doderer, president and chief executive officer of Arkansas Children's.

