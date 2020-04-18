Oregon stars go one-two in draft

Baylor forward Lauren Cox was taken third overall in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. (AP/Charlie Neibergall)

NEW YORK -- Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, as expected.

When she'll play for the New York Liberty is unclear.

With sports on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was a draft Friday night like no other with players in their own homes instead of a central location, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced selections from her home in New Jersey, holding up the jersey of the player being chosen.

"Of course it was different than what I had expected, and just excited to be able to be here with my family and the people closest to me and be able to spend this time," Ionescu said from her home in California. "Making the most out of what's going on in today's society. Just really happy to be able to spend this moment with them and excited to have gone through this process."

Ionescu set the NCAA record for triple-doubles and was the first college player to have over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career. Ionescu was one of three first round picks for New York, which also had Nos. 9 and 12.

"I've been working for this for my entire basketball career and super excited to see that come to fruition," Ionescu said. "I'm very humbled and excited for the opportunity."

Ducks teammate Satou Sabally, one of three juniors to forego their last year of college eligibility and enter the draft, went second to Dallas. It's the third time in the history of the draft that the top two picks were from the same program.

"To go 1-2 with Satou is a really cool feeling and shows all the hard work we went through this year paid off," Ionescu said. "Really proud of her and what we were able to do as teammates and excited to see her future in the pros."

University of Arkansas senior Alexis Tolefree was not selected in the three-round, 36-player draft. ESPNW ranked Tolefree the No. 22 prospect for the draft earlier this week. The 5-8 guard averaged 16.3 points and shot 40% from three-point range for the Razorbacks last season.

Tolefree was hoping to become the first player from the University of Arkansas to be drafted since C'eira Ricketts was taken in the second round of the 2012 draft.

Baylor forward Lauren Cox went third to Indiana and Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was the fourth pick by Atlanta. Dallas took Bella Alarie with the fifth pick. The Princeton star was only the second Ivy League player to be drafted that high. Harvard's Allison Feaster was also selected fifth in the 1998 draft by the Los Angeles Sparks.

South Carolina players Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris went sixth and seventh to Minnesota and Dallas. The Gamecocks finished No. 1 in the AP poll this season.

Chicago chose Oregon's Ruthy Hebard with the eighth pick -- marking the fifth consecutive season and ninth overall that three college teammates were taken in the opening round.

"Really shows what kind of environment we had at Oregon," Sabally said.

New York took UConn's Megan Walker with the ninth pick. Phoenix picked Jocelyn Willoughby of Virginia 10th. Seattle took former South Florida star Kitija Laksa with the 11th pick and New York closed out the first round drafting Jazmine Jones from Louisville.

New York, which was the first team ever to have five of the first 15 picks in the draft, selected Jones' Louisville teammate Kylee Shook at 13 and Duke's Leaonna Odom at 15.

The Liberty also made two trades after the draft, acquiring Willoughby for Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. New York also traded Erica Ogwumike, who they drafted in the third round, to Minnesota for Stephanie Talbot.

The WNBA tried to create a draft like experience for the players, sending them a care package with hats of all 12 teams, a WNBA sweatshirt, confetti and a few other items.

Cox's sister doused her with confetti after her name was announced.

"It was really fun and we made the most of it," Cox said.

Coaches and general managers were spread throughout the country and world, so they set up virtual war rooms instead of gathering in their own team facilities.

While the draft was held Friday, its still unclear when the league will actually start its season. Engelbert reinforced on a conference call earlier in the day that there was no timetable to when the season will begin. She said there were a variety of scenarios in play, but the most important factor was the health of everyone.

Training camp was supposed to begin next weekend with the regular season opener originally scheduled for May 15.

The league held its usual conference call with the teams before the ESPN broadcast started to eliminate any chance of a pick not being in on time.

WNBA Draft round-by-round selections

FIRST ROUND

PICK, TEAM PLAYER POS. SCHOOL

New York Sabrina Ionescu G Oregon Dallas Satou Sabally F Oregon Indiana Lauren Cox F Baylor Atlanta Chennedy Carter G Texas A&M Dallas (From Phoenix) Bella Alarie G/F Princeton Minnesota M. Herbert Harrigan F South Carolina Dallas (From Seattle-via Conn., Pho.) Tyasha Harris G South Carolina Chicago Ruthy Hebard F Oregon New York (From Dallas-via Las Vegas) M. Walker F Connecticut Phoenix (From LA-via Conn.) Jocelyn Willoughby G/F Virginia Seattle (From Connecticut) Kitija Laksa F South Florida New York (From Washington) Jazmine Jones G Louisville

SECOND ROUND

13.New York (From Atlanta) Kylee Shook F Louisville

14.Indiana (From NY-via Minn.) Kathleen Doyle G Iowa

15.New York (From Dallas) Leaonna Odom F Duke

16.Minnesota (From Indiana) Crystal Dangerfield G Connecticut

17.Atlanta (From Phoenix) Brittany Brewer F Texas Tech

18.Phoenix (From Minnesota) Te’a Cooper G Baylor

19.Seattle Joyner Holmes F Texas

20.Los Angeles (From Chicago) B. Mompremier F Miami

21.Dallas (From Las Vegas) Luisa Geiselsoder C Germany

22.Los Angeles Leonie Fiebich G Germany

23.Connecticut Kaila Charles G/F Maryland

24.Washington Jaylyn Agnew F Creighton

THIRD ROUND

25.Atlanta Mikayla Pivec G Oregon State

26.New York Erica Ogwumike G Rice

27.Atlanta (From Dallas) Kobi Thornton F Clemson

28.Indiana Kamiah Smalls G James Madison

29.Phoenix Stella Johnson G Rider

30.Chicago (From Minnesota) Japreece Dean G UCLA

31.Seattle Haley Gorecki G Duke

32.Chicago Kiah Gillespie F Florida State

33.Las Vegas Lauren Manis F Holy Cross

34.Los Angeles Tynice Martin G West Virginia

35.Connecticut Juicy Landrum G Baylor

36.Washington Sug Sutton G Texas

Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu was selected by the New York Liberty with the first pick of Friday night’s WNBA Draft. Satou Sabally, Ionescu’s teammate at Oregon, was taken with the No. 2 pick by the Dallas Wings. (AP file photo)

Sports on 04/18/2020