At The Post

DAY 48 of 57

FRIDAY’S TOTAL HANDLE $8,688,715

FRIDAY’S ON-TRACK HANDLE $33,960

FRIDAY’S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $8,654,755

TODAY’S POST TIME 12:35 p.m. (Spectators not allowed)

FRIDAY’S STARS

Jockey Tyler Baze and trainer Ingrid Mason teamed up to win the first two races of the day. Baze rode Egomanic ($13.40, $6.00, $4.60) in the first race, covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:47.56. He won the second race with Defender ($5.80, $3.20, $2.60), covering 1 mile in 1:36.31. On the season, Baze has 26 victories in 224 starts. Mason has won 13 races in 105 starts.

FINAL FURLONG

Martin Garcia rode one winner on Friday and has 42 victories on the season. … Ricardo Santana, Oaklawn’s leading rider in 2013-2018, is poised to surpass $3 million in purse earnings. He enters today with a meet-best $2,957,062. Joe Talamo is second at $2,718,540. Santana set a single-season Oaklawn record for purse earnings last year ($4,317,757). … Apprentice jockey Charles Roberts rode his fourth winner of the meet in Thursday’s seventh race aboard Carlos Sixes ($12.40) for trainer Karl Broberg. … Ring Leader is pointing for the $400,000 Fantasy Stakes for 3-year-old fillies May 1, trainer Mac Robertson said after watching the daughter of Paynter work a half-mile in :47.60 Friday morning. Ring Leader won the $125,000 Dixie Belle Stakes on Feb. 15. … Tom’s d’Etat, winner of last Saturday’s $150,000 Oaklawn Mile for older horses, returned to the track Thursday morning for trainer Al Stall, who is targeting stakes races at the upcoming Churchill Downs spring meet for his millionaire Grade I winner.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department