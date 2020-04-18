Religion calendar

• St. Anne Catholic Church, 6150 Remount Road, North Little Rock, will have drive-thru confession from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 3-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at the church's side door. (501) 753-3977.

WORSHIP SERVICES

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., will livestream its four Sunday services, and prayer at noon Wednesdays, on Facebook facebook.com/ChristEpiscopalChurchLR and YouTube at bit.ly/3anmWlU. (501) 375-2342.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., livestreams its Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook at bit.ly/3a4yQzX. (501) 372-1023.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., will livestream services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 901 S. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at ibclr.org. (501) 376-3071..

• New Hope Baptist Church, 1232 Watkins St., Conway, and 1821 Edmonds St., North Little Rock, will livestream services at 8 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays at newhopefamily.org/livestream. (501) 945-2923.

• Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, will livestream its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sunday and at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

• Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has suspended all worship services, events and activities until further notice; the church is making its weekly taped sermon available at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, will livestream services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/pulaskiheightsunitedmethodisthcurch, youtube.com/user/PulaskiHeightsUMC and phumc.com; the service will be broadcast on KATV at the same time. (501) 664-3600.

• Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 1722 N. Starr Drive, Fayetteville, will livestream Mass in English at 9 a.m. and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. Sundays at livestream.com/stjoseph. (479) 442-0890.

• Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., will host all services live at facebook.com/stmarkslr, including a celebration of the Holy Eucharist and a sermon at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. It will also livestream prayer at noon during weekdays and a Compline on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Easter Sunday at 10:30 a.m. (501) 225-4203.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, will livestream services at 11 a.m. Sundays at secondpreslr.org. (501) 227-0000.

• St. Anne Catholic Church, 6150 Remount Road, North Little Rock, posts homilies to its website, saintannenlr.org. (501) 753-3977.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, will livestream services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at trinitypreslr.com. (501) 868-5848.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., will livestream services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq.

• Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, 800 W. Daisy L Gatson Bates Drive, in partnership with Methodist Family Health will offer the first in a series of free webinars on mental health, "Mental Health for Young People During Covid-19," at 10 a.m. Thursday at arumc.org/our-resources/webinars and on Facebook at bit.ly/2wJgkj1. (501) 324-8000.

The deadline for Religion calendar submissions is 5 p.m. Monday for Saturday publication. Addresses are in Little Rock unless otherwise indicated. Items must have an address and a phone number and be open to the public. To submit a news release, email the information to:

religion@arkansasonline.com

Religion on 04/18/2020