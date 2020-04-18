Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE’S LOCK Dessman in the seventh

BEST BET Matrooh in the 11th

LONG SHOT Times Square in the second

FRIDAY’S RESULTS (5-10, 50%)

MEET 149-447 (33.3%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $17,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

WENYEN** has shown good early speed in a two-race career, and he is having blinkers removed for leading trainer Robertino Diodoro. MY LEGACY made a nice middle move into an honest pace in a deceptive fourth-place finish, and he likely needed the race following a layoff. MAYAN GHOST was one-paced over a sloppy track in his last start, but the beaten even-money favorite earned a strong Beyer figure in his previous fast track race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Wenyen;Mojica;Diodoro;5-1

5 My Legacy;WDe La Cruz;Compton;6-1

10 Mayan Ghost;Cohen;McKnight;8-1

9 Rivers of Lite;Lanerie;Hartman;7-2

3 Written Permission;Baze;Morse;4-1

7 Begin the Begin;Roberts;Fawkes;15-1

8 Fast Recovery;Lara;Williamson;15-1

14 Not Fade Away;Harr;Dixon;10-1

11 Parolee;Thompson;Green;6-1

1 Wyoming Conquest;Harr;Thomas;12-1

2 Data Cat;Eramia;Milligan;20-1

6 Tough Company;Birzer;Smith;15-1

13 Stormy Cactusa;Roberts;Haran;20-1

12 Grassetto;FDe La Cruz;Zito;30-1

2 Purse $19,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

TIMES SQUARE** easily defeated maiden allowance rivals around two turns at Turfway, and the class dropper picks up a leading rider and is bred to excel on dirt. METROPOL has finished with energy in a pair of sprint races against better, and high percentage connections are stretching him out in distance. DELP ships from Fair Grounds following a pair of useful two-turn turf races, and he picks up leading rider Joe Talamo.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Times Square;Santana;Villafranco;8-1

9 Metropol;Geroux;Cox;3-1

3 Delp;Talamo;Amoss;6-1

11 Knowyouroptions;WDe La Cruz;Von Hemel;10-1

2 Executive Branch;Baze;Mason;4-1

5 Mutineer;Harr;Dixon;8-1

1 Mica Bay;Garcia;Hornsby;5-1

10 Majors Vindication;Vazquez;Fires;12-1

8 Most Amusing;Hill;Westermann;15-1

6 Georgia Deputy;Roman;Petalino;20-1

7 Painted Canyon;Birzer;Smith;15-1

3 Purse $60,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

TOO PRETTY** was caught inside the final yards, while finishing four-lengths clear of third in her two-turn debut, and trainer Danny Peitz is heating up. DAIGLE has been forwardly placed in two solid sprint races, and she is bred to route and figures near the lead from the start. MOONSHINE MISS finished second behind a heavily favored winner in her career debut, and the lightly raced filly is stretching out and she drew a favorable post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Too Pretty;Thompson;Peitz;3-1

6 Daigle;Felix;McKellar;9-2

1 Moonshine Miss;Cohen;Robertson;5-1

10 Lovely Lou;Mojica;Matthews;5-2

8 Hightail Runaway;Quinonez;Jackson;15-1

5 Lil’ Fancy;Birzer;Martin;10-1

7 Morning Valentine;FDe La Cruz;Hornsby;15-1

4 Dixie Cat;Bailey;Westermann;20-1

2 Furzy;Lara;VanMeter;15-1

12 Banker Nita;WDe La Cruz;Stuart;30-1

3 Lady Mondoro;Johnson;Hartlage;20-1

11 Cyber Sensation;Hisby;Soto;30-1

13 Alittlebitofsmarty;Bedford;Deatherage;30-1

4 Purse $19,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

DANCIN IN PARADISE** is a speedy filly dropping into a conditioned-claiming race for the first time, and she is back at her best distance and is wearing blinkers for the first time. LADY GUSTO earned the field’s fastest Beyer figure when rallying in an allowance race, and she receives a positive rider change. PUNISH has finished second in consecutive races at this class level, and she switches to a top national rider in Joel Rosario.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Dancin in Paradise;Garcia;O’Neill;4-1

9 Lady Gusto;Vazquez;Contreras;7-2

10 Punish;Rosario;Moquett;9-2

1 Elite Song;Hill;McKnight;8-1

13 Dulce Ride;Talamo;Cox;7-2

11 Oh My Oh;Borel;Borel;6-1

8 Haleys Heist;Santana;Villafranco;10-1

3 Flatoutcountry;Harr;Stuart;12-1

4 Competitive Fire;Lanerie;Holthus;10-1

7 Twirling Around;Lara;Caldwell;20-1

5 Six Fire;WDe La Cruz;Martin;15-1

6 Summer Lovin;Mojica;Riecken;20-1

12 Cherokee Chatter;Baze;Hollendorfer;15-1

5 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

MASTER OF DOMAIN** raced close to the pace, while caught wide, in an encouraging career debut at Turfway, and strong connections appear to be dropping to win. LIAM’S TEMPEST contested a fast early pace in a third-place finish at Houston, and the Tom Amoss trainee may lead these past every pole. SKYVALUE was forwardly placed throughout in a third-place debut, and she had a good subsequent breeze and switches to a top rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Master of Domain;Geroux;Maker;3-1

9 Liam’s Tempest;Talamo;Amoss;4-1

4 Skyvalue;Rosario;Moquett;7-2

5 Voila Baby;Canchari;Robertson;6-1

12 Minji;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

13 Collude;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;8-1

7 Gold Included;Mojica;Diodoro;10-1

10 It’s All Cash;Baze;Hollendorfer;15-1

8 Daring Damsel;Birzer;Smith;20-1

1 Hot Lil Mess;Bailey;Green;20-1

2 Javistha;FDe La Cruz;Chleborad;15-1

11 Dark Sarcasm;Elliott;McBride;30-1

6 Luscious;Rocco;Williamson;30-1

6 Purse $19,500, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

DR. HIPP** won consecutive races at a much higher level last fall in Kentucky, and he runs big when able to get the early lead, which is a reasonable assumption in this spot. DANGERFIELD has finished in the money in all three of his races at the meeting, and he is taking a drop in class and should work out a good trip from just off the early lead. FRONT DOOR exits a distant second-place finish in a stronger field of $25,000 claimers, and he represents the leading stable.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Dr. Hipp;Cohen;Matthews;6-1

4 Dangerfield;Baze;Hollendorfer;6-1

3 Front Door;Mojica;Diodoro;7-2

12 Altito;Talamo;Amoss;4-1

6 Gray Sky;Harr;Lukas;5-1

9 Good Good;Roberts;Garcia;12-1

11 Hold On Angel;Felix;Haran;10-1

10 Chicory Blue;Eramia;Petalino;15-1

7 Herbie;Birzer;Villafranco;10-1

8 Mallard’s Bro;Bailey;Cates;20-1

2 Wickets Way;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;20-1

1 Northernbrilliance;FDe La Cruz;Rengstorf;30-1

7 Purse $61,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, allowance

DESSMAN**** was beaten a nose in the Grade-2 San Vincente in only his second career race, and he ships from Santa Anita following a narrow defeat. Furthermore, he is wearing blinkers for the first time which is a high percentage move for this stable. WILD POPIT has crossed the wire first in two sprint races this season, and the promising son of Tapit may love the added ground. EVERFAST has not raced since October, but he finished second in the 2019 Preakness, and he appears to be working smartly for his return.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Dessman;Garcia;Baffert;5-2

1 Wild Popit;Elliott;Morse;4-1

7 Everfast;Beschizza;Sisterson;4-1

9 Soaring Bird;Mena;Stall;9-2

2 Comedian;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

8 Hersh;Bridgmohan;Barkley;10-1

6 Tikhvin Flew;Baze;Asmussen;15-1

4 Urban Light;Lanerie;Correas;15-1

3 Locally Owned;Rosario;Stall;15-1

10 Can’t Have Enough;Eramia;Pish;30-1

8 The Count Fleet Sprint Handicap. Purse $350,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up

WHITMORE*** was very sharp winning the Hot Springs, and the Grade-I winning sprinter figures to rallying behind a rapid pace. FLAGSTAFF has won three of his last five races, including the Grade-2 San Carlos at Santa Anita. BOBBY’S WICKED ONE won consecutive stake races at Fair Grounds, and the exceptionally quick sprinter is strictly the one to catch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Whitmore;Talamo;Moquett;5-2

2 Flagstaff;Rosario;Sadler;7-2

4 Bobby’s Wicked One;Mena;Stall;3-1

7 Hidden Scroll;Garcia;Mott;4-1

3 Hog Creek Hustle;Van Dyke;Foley;15-1

6 Mr. Jagermeister;Thompson;Lund;15-1

10 Share the Upside;Geroux;Asmussen;10-1

11 Nitrous;Santana;Asmussen;20-1

1 Lexitonian;Beschizza;Sisterson;30-1

5 Wendell Fong;Cohen;Engelhart;30-1

8 Manny Wah;Hill;Catalano;30-1

9 Purse $62,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SHANGHAI TARIFF*** is a stake winning sprinter, who finished second in her return from a layoff, and she possesses good speed and loves this track. HEADLAND won all four of her races last season at Oaklawn, and she appears to be sitting on a top effort following consecutive third-place finishes. HEAVENS WHISPER is unbeaten in two races since claimed by current connections, while earning Beyer figures that are competitive.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Shanghai Tariff;FDe La Cruz;DiVito;5-2

4 Headland;Garcia;Hobby;10-1

8 Heavens Whisper;Talamo;Holthus;6-1

10 Take Charge Angel;Lanerie;Colebrook;12-1

5 Meadow Dance;Geroux;Cox;4-1

6 Break Even;Rosario;Cox;3-1

9 Mt. Brave;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

12 Spring in the Wind;Cohen;Quartarolo;20-1

2 Liz’s Cable Girl;Baze;Mason;20-1

11 Raintree Starlet;Mena;Wiliamson;30-1

7 Honey’s Sox Appeal;Canchari;Robertson;30-1

3 My Sister Madi;Hill;Anderson;30-1

10 The Apple Blossom. Grade I. Purse $600,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

CE CE*** dominated rivals winning the Grade-I Beholder Mile at Santa Anita, which was her first try around two turns. She is lightly raced and may be any kind. SERENGETI EMPRESS won the Grade-2 Azeri by six lengths, and the quick and classy filly is the one to catch and beat. STREET BAND is a Grade-I winning filly, who possesses a consistent late punch, and the pace figures to be fast enough to flatter her late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

14 Ce Ce;Espinoza;McCarthy;7-2

11 Serengeti Empress;Talamo;Amoss;4-1

6 Street Band;Doyle;Jones;15-1

1 Ollie’s Candy;Rosario;Sadler;12-1

4 Come Dancing;Geroux;Lukas;3-1

5 Point of Honor;Van Dyke;Weaver;10-1

12 Go Google Yourself;Hernandez;McGee;12-1

10 Cookie Dough;Cedillo;Joseph;10-1

9 Horologist;Baze;Baltas;15-1

7 Queen Nekia;Cohen;Joseph;20-1

13 Lady Apple;Santana;Asmussen;15-1

8 Saracosa;Garcia;Contreras;30-1

3 Awe Emma;Lanerie;Stewart;20-1

2 Coldwater;WDe La Cruz;Eurton;50-1

11 Purse $38,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $50,000

MATROOH*** was a six-length winner at today’s claiming price just two races back, and he should get his surface following a solid try on a wet track. TIMELINE is dropping in class following a third-place finish against better, and he may have needed the race and drew an improved post. KURILOV had a minor two-race winning streak snapped when fourth at a higher class level, and the nine-time winner is spotted to rebound.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Matrooh;Cohen;Diodoro;5-1

1 Timeline;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

2 Kurilov;Talamo;Cox;7-2

4 Eisenstaedt;Rosario;Moquett;10-1

5 Degrom;Lanerie;Fawkes;6-1

8 Super Dude;Vazquez;Maker;6-1

9 Zero Gravity;Garcia;Sharp;12-1

3 Curlin Rules;Baze;Sadler;8-1

14 Hunka Burning Love;Roberts;Mason;12-1

11 Arrival;Thompson;Mason;15-1

7 Spikes Shirl;Hernandez;Stewart;15-1

12 Hawaakom;Mena;Hawley;15-1

13 Colonelsdarktemper;Borel;Fires;20-1

6 County Court;Elliott;Vance;30-1

Exotic possibilities

The first race begins a daily double and I recommend Wenyen and My Legacy in the first. The second race is more open and I prefer Delp, Times Square and Metropol. Race seven starts a Pick-5 and Wild Popit and Dessman should cover the race. The eighth race should come down to my top three selections. The ninth is a bit contentious but once again my top three picks should allow adequate cover. The tenth race has must-use speed horses in Serengeti Empress and Ce Ce, but I’ll also add Street Band. The eleventh race may come down to Timeline and Matrooh.