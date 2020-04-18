Sections
SAU to waive ACT, SAT requirements

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:55 a.m.

Southern Arkansas University will waive ACT and SAT requirements for students entering the university this summer or fall, the university announced Friday.

Spring ACT and SAT test dates have been canceled because of precautions relate to the covid-19 pandemic, although the ACT announced this week that it plans to offer summer test dates and tests at home.

Any student who decides to use the waiver must meet other admissions requirements, such as a minimum grade-point average of 2.30 during their seventh and eighth semesters of high school.

Standardized test scores can help determine a student's placement in certain areas of study, such as math. The university will use other means of placing students, according to its announcement.

SAU isn't the first campus to make this decision. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff last week waived the test requirements after UA System trustees approved a resolution permitting such waivers.

Metro on 04/18/2020

Print Headline: SAU to waive ACT, SAT requirements

