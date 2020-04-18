Set routines, official urges

FORT SMITH -- The head of a west Arkansas behavioral health care service that helps people who are suffering from mental, emotional and substance use disorders said Friday the coronavirus pandemic has caused many changes in the way people live.

These changes -- including newfound uncertainty in many areas of life, social isolation and financial pressure -- may cause stress, anxiety, fear, sadness and loneliness, said Rusti Holwick, chief executive officer for the Guidance Center. Existing mental health and substance abuse disorders may also worsen during this time, she said.

Holwick recommended that residents follow healthy daily routines as much as possible. Her suggestions included getting up at a reasonable time, getting a sufficient amount of rest and getting physical exercise. She also said it was important to go outside and stay in contact with others within the guidelines of recommended social distancing.

However, Holwick said if someone starts to feel these negative experiences escalate or if they have difficulty controlling them, they should not dismiss them. Instead, that person should seek help.

"Ask for help," Holwick said. "It's OK to do that, especially if you or someone that you know might have thoughts of, 'I wish I were dead,' having thoughts that you want to burn yourself or something else. People at this time might become agitated. You might see increased angry outbursts or irritability, or even violence, and at times like that, it's really important to use maybe 911, or call our crisis stabilization unit at the Guidance Center."

The Guidance Center is a nonprofit community behavioral health care provider serving Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Polk, Sebastian and Scott counties in western Arkansas. The phone number for the Guidance Center's non-emergency line is (479) 452-6655. The number for its 24-hour hotline is (800) 542-1031. Telehealth sessions are also available through the website.

Holwick was among the speakers at a city of Fort Smith covid-19 response and update news conference Friday. During the conference, medical professionals in the River Valley came together to speak about area resources that are available for residents as the covid-19 pandemic continues.

Dr. Lee Johnson, the District 75 state representative who is also an emergency physician and medical director for both Fort Smith EMS and Southwest EMS, said both hospitals in the Fort Smith area, Mercy and Baptist Health, continue to get personal protective equipment through their normal supply chains. This means that they have enough of this equipment necessary to carefully take care of their patients and protect their health care workers.

"The testing situation -- we would all like to see a more robust testing system. But we presently have adequate supplies of test kits and we're able to test all the priority patients according to guidelines that have been placed upon us through the Department of Health," Johnson said.

"So we're prepared. We're ready to take care of you here in the Fort Smith area. ... It's important that we understand that a pandemic doesn't stop people from having strokes or having heart attacks, and so we do not want anyone in our community afraid to come to our facilities. We're ready to take care of you in a way that will preserve your health and keep you safe."

Other speakers at the conference included Dr. Nasser Adjei, a physician and cardiologist for Baptist Health, Dr. David Hunton, president for Mercy Clinic Fort Smith Communities, Patti Kimbrough, executive director of the Good Samaritan Clinic, Wansley Harrison, licensed clinical social worker for River Valley Primary Care Services, and Fort Smith Mayor George McGill.

Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken also took an opportunity to thank city residents for adhering to social-distancing guidelines. He said this is the reason for the city leaving its parks open, although residents are barred from using the equipment there due to the coronavirus being able to live on it. The city hopes that this equipment will be open by mid-summer.

