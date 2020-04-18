Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Mountain Home hires Mallett

Mountain Home hired former University of Arkansas and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett as an assistant coach Thursday night.

Mallett, who was a second-team All-SEC selection for the Razorbacks in 2009 and 2010 under Bobby Petrino, will coach quarterbacks and be a social studies teacher at Mountain Home, which is in Class 6A.

First-year Mountain Home Coach Steve Ary said in an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in March that Mallett had worked on a volunteer basis with the Bombers, and the school was planning to hire him as a full-time assistant coach.

Mallett led the Razorbacks to a victory over East Carolina in the Liberty Bowl in the 2009 season, then guided the school to a BCS bowl appearance in the Sugar Bowl against Ohio State the next season. He was drafted in the third round by the New England Patriots in the 2011 NFL Draft, then spent seven seasons in the league with the Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

-- Jeremy Muck

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Doolittle heads to UAPB

Sophomore guard Travonta Doolittle is set to join the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team next season after recently committing to the Golden Lions.

The Earle native, who was named the Most Valuable Player in the 2018 Arkansas High School Coaches Association Boys All-Star game, averaged 8.1 points, 4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game this season for Itawamba (Miss.) Community College. The 6-4 standout also shot 44.6% from the field and 80.4% from the free-throw line.

Doolittle will have a chance to contribute immediately for a UAPB program that had just three seniors on its roster during the 2019-20 season. The Golden Lions went 4-26, including 3-15 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

-- Erick Taylor

Sports on 04/18/2020