Suspect arrestedin theft, drug case

A Jonesboro man was arrested early Friday after a police officer saw him pumping gas into a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to a North Little Rock Police Department arrest report.

The officer observed Felix Stacy, 47, pumping fuel into a 2012 Chevy Impala at the Exxon gas station at 2623 Main St. just before 6 a.m., the report said.

Stacy was detained on a parole warrant, and officers searched the car and found drug paraphernalia, the report said. The officer reported that it appeared that Stacy was living in the vehicle.

The report said Stacy told officers that he was pumping gasoline for Chelsea, but he could not provide details about her identity, whereabouts or contact information.

Stacy was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail, and is charged with felony theft by receiving and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police: Man foundwith several cards

Sherwood police officers arrested a West Memphis man Friday afternoon after he tried to cash a check that had a name other than his on it, according to an arrest report.

Police were called to the Regions Bank at 3916 E. Kiehl Ave. where 48-year-old Llewellyn Graham was attempting to cash the check, the report said.

Graham lied to police when asked to provide his name, and four counterfeit driver's licenses licences and three credit cards with three different names on them were found in the vehicle, according to the report.

Graham was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail. He was not listed on the jail roster as of Friday evening.

He is charged with four counts of felony forgery, misdemeanor obstruction of government operations and possession of an instrument of crime.

Metro on 04/18/2020