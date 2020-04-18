Talamo's tidy transition

Joe Talamo ranks second among jockeys at Oaklawn this season with 43 victories, trailing only Ricardo Santana’s 46. Talamo is one of four jockeys in contention for the track’s riding title entering the final nine days of Oaklawn’s live season. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

HOT SPRINGS -- He hadn't nailed down the specifics, but Joe Talamo knew by age 8 what he wanted from life.

Talamo's father, Joseph Talamo, raised his family in Marrero, La., on the southwestern outskirts of New Orleans. He owned and ran an air-conditioning business during and between seasons as an assistant trainer at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

His son, Joe, now 30, often accompanied him to the track on weekends and holidays. The younger Talamo soon fell for the sport of racing. Always small for his age, he said the idea of riding racehorses for a living compelled him.

"We always had quarter horses in our backyard, so I grew up riding horses ever since I was 2 or 3 years old," Joe Talamo said. "I was always on a little Shetland pony that we had, but I never got around thoroughbreds then. I didn't know what a jockey was until my dad brought me to the Fair Grounds, and that's when I fell in love with it. From then on, that's all I really worked toward."

Thus far, Talamo's childhood dream has worked out well. So, too, has his choice to move his base from Santa Anita Park in Southern California to racing's midwest circuit, with a start at Oaklawn this year. It's a move he made with his wife Elizabeth -- the eldest daughter of trainer Ron Ellis -- and their two children.

With nine racing days left in Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's 2020 season, Talamo is one of four jockeys in contention for the track's riding title. Six-time winner Ricardo Santana currently leads with 46 wins. Talamo is second with 43. Defending champion David Cohen and Martin Garcia, another California transfer in his first full season at Oaklawn, are tied for third with 41.

Talamo said he left Santa Anita because of limited earnings potential. A spate of track-safety issues and corresponding protests from animal-rights activists and others led to periods of suspended racing. Races also frequently were limited to a handful of entrants.

Talamo said he knew there were no guarantees with his move to Oaklawn.

"It definitely wasn't an easy decision," he said. "You know, I had my wife and two little boys there. You have your set routine, but the thing for me was, I definitely wasn't riding as many races as I used to or winning as many. I talked to quite a few people, and it just seemed to make sense for me, but I didn't come here thinking anything would be handed to me."

Wins at Oaklawn came early. He rode three winners on the track's opening weekend. He has ridden six Oaklawn stakes winners this season, including two in graded stakes. He twice won two stakes races on the same Saturday cards.

"I've had some really good opportunities at this meet, not only with regular horses but with stakes mounts, as well," Talamo said.

Talamo's first stakes win at Oaklawn came on Ring Leader in the 6-furlong Dixie Belle Stakes on Feb. 15. He rode Shedaresthedevil to her win in the Honeybee Stakes on March 7. One race earlier, Talamo rode Whitmore to a Hot Springs Stakes win.

One week later, Talamo rode Serengeti Empress to her win in the Azeri Stakes, then rode Essex Handicap winner Night Ops.

Talamo also rode Long Weekend to a win in the Gazebo Stakes on March 21.

"He's a very good rider," Whitmore trainer Ron Moquett said. "He has big ability, and I think he did a smart thing by coming here. I'm sure his wallet says so, too."

Talamo is ranked second in jockey purse earnings this season with $2,718,466. Santana leads with $2,954,862.

Talamo has ridden just one horse this season for Oaklawn leading trainer Robertino Diodoro, but Diodoro said Talamo's talent and work ethic are obvious.

"Even though we don't ride him, I can't say anything but good things about him," Diodoro said. "He's a family guy. A very hard worker. A strong finishing rider. Very good personality. He's one of those guys you just have to cheer for."

Talamo is set to ride Whitmore in the Grade III, $350,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap, and Serengeti Empress in the Grade I, $600,000 Apple Blossom Handicap today at Oaklawn in search of more stakes victories.

"I have always absolutely loved being around horses," Talamo said. "I just knew when I was a little kid that that's what I wanted to do, and nothing was going to deter that. Thankfully, it's worked out as well as it has. Believe me, I didn't think that it would. I just wanted to be a jockey and see where it took me from there."

Jockey leaders

Through Friday’s races

RK. NAME ST. W P S PCT. MONEY

Ricardo Santana, Jr......232 46 35 22 20 $2,957,062

Joe Talamo...................255 43 34 30 17 $2,718,540

Martin Garcia................229 42 27 21 18 $2,042,332

David Cohen.................248 41 34 32 17 $1,645,865

Orlando Mojica.............216 34 30 27 16 $1,465,268

Walter De La Cruz........228 27 28 27 12 $1,139,658

Tyler Baze.....................224 26 32 36 12 $1,471,426

Fernando De La Cruz...221 19 23 23 9 $908,626

Stewart Elliott...............205 16 31 14 8 $771,903

Ramon A. Vazquez.......188 15 25 17 8 $728,094

