The Plan unveiled

It's dangerous to be too optimistic. Literally dangerous. Ask anybody who's lost somebody to this virus. But listening to the president--and, more importantly, Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx--talking about The Plan to open the country again, it appears as though planning to plan for The Plan should be cause for optimism. Sorta like June 6, 1944, was grounds for optimism.

On that date, the war was far from over. Many deaths were to come. Many battles were yet to be fought. The enemy was not defeated. He would stage a major campaign in the winter. But dammit, we would win.

On Thursday, for the first time in weeks, many Americans might have felt that the federal government was on the right track at last. As for state governments--well, that depended on the state government and the state situation. But there was a reason the markets gained ground Friday. The president and the president's doctors gave us reason for hope. At this point, hope is welcome.

This large, continental, diverse, open country can walk and chew gum at the same time. Arkadelphia isn't Philadelphia. (You'll note our command of geography.) The Plan to get the economy going again isn't just a plan to get the economy going again. It's a plan to get Americans going again. And we like The Plan.

President Trump knows, as we all know, that America can't hunker down forever. As he said, the country wasn't built for this. Or, as another president once put it 100 years ago, the business of America is business.

The Plan calls for a gradual re-opening of businesses and schools. State by state. If not even more specific than that. Right now, we're all gaining on Phase One--social distancing, no large gatherings, non-essential travel discouraged or, in some places, prohibited.

In Phase Two, we'll all still keep our distances, but we'll be able to travel again, and perhaps gather in groups of 50.

In Phase Three, back to normal, albeit with a lot of testing.

Testing and tracking is the key. Regions, states, counties, etc., can pass through "gates" from one phase to the other by testing folks for covid-19, and keeping a record of trajectory. Drs. Fauci and Birx said at Thursday's briefing that The Plan calls for entry into another phase if flu-like illnesses drop for 14 days.

If Arkansas' trajectory holds, this state could open sooner. The governor of Maryland, however, said just this week that reopening his state would be a disaster.

Which just proves that what works for one state might not work for another. And the president and his people call the phased roll-out "guidelines," and made clear the governors were in charge. We're pretty sure most Arkansans are confident this state's government will act responsibility.

That's not to say that mistakes won't happen. Which is why states and regions can go back in phases, too. Dr. Fauci said as much at the presser. Which is why another guideline is that states be prepared, medically, for anything. Before states push the gate ajar, hospitals must be ready "to treat all patients without crisis care."

States will have to have ICU beds available, screening sites ready, and tests, tests, tests.

And even if everything goes according to plan, and The Plan, this battle is going to continue throughout 2020. When the restaurants open, you might be served by a waiter in a mask. When the hair salons open, you still won't be able to visit a nursing home for a while. They say it'll be next year before a vaccine is ready for mass consumption. So perhaps normal, like last spring, will be next spring.

It helps the national mood, at least, to have Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx explain The Plan, and walk the rest of us through this. Their bedside manners are soothing. And they've been congratulating Americans for following advice and flattening that now-famous curve. At least they aren't frightening us anymore.

Maybe it's not dangerous to be optimistic after all.

Editorial on 04/18/2020