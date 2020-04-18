Others say: The road to mask us

Whether it's New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio or New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo or President Donald Trump advising the public to wear face coverings to limit the spread of the coronavirus doesn't matter. It's the right thing to do when leaving home these days, which is why we said it before any of them did. Mandating kerchiefs or their cousins, as Cuomo did this week, only underlines the imperative.

Now, the big guys should lead by example. To his credit, de Blasio has usually lifted his bandana over his mouth and nose when outdoors, but neither governor nor president has ever hidden his Queens-bred lips and nostrils, at least not on camera.

Cuomo wears a motorcycle helmet for safety. A photo that catches the public's attention would help get the message out better than any directive could.

So Don, don a bright red MAGA ascot. Andrew, put on an I (heart) NY scarf, or one with the state seal you just amended.

We've made great progress in slowing the spread of coronavirus by keeping our distance. Other simple steps can help, like one person--or household--per elevator. Grocery stores are smartly implementing one-way aisles.

We fight an invisible enemy that lurks inside others. Win the war by covering up and staying clear.

Editorial on 04/18/2020