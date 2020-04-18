Trump tweets exhort letup on virus curbs

Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump urged supporters to "liberate" three states led by Democratic governors Friday, apparently encouraging protests against stay-at-home restrictions. Some states under Republican leadership edged toward easing up the mandates aimed at stopping the coronavirus.

A day after laying out a road map to gradually reopen the crippled economy, Trump tweeted the kind of rhetoric some of his supporters have used to demand the lifting of the orders that have thrown millions of Americans out of work.

"Liberate Minnesota!" "Liberate Michigan!" "Liberate Virginia," he said in capital-letter tweets in which he also lashed out at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for criticizing the federal response. Cuomo "should spend more time 'doing' and less time 'complaining,'" the president said.

Responding to pleas from governors for help from Washington in ramping up testing for the virus, Trump put the burden back on them: "The States have to step up their TESTING!"

Trump claimed Friday that "very partisan voices" had spread "false and misleading information" about the nation's testing capacity. But he said "we'll help New York and all of the other states get even better on their testing."

At the same time, at least two states took their first steps toward easing their restrictions.

In Florida, GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis said municipalities could reopen beaches and parks if they could do so safely. In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said stores could begin selling curbside, nonessential surgery could resume and state parks could reopen.

Abbott said decisions on reopening more of Texas would be guided by testing, and although he assured that testing would "go up quite a bit" in late April or early May, he did not provide a number. According to an Associated Press analysis of data collected by the Covid Tracking Project, Texas ranks last in the U.S. in coronavirus testing per capita.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that he is extending his statewide stay-at-home order by a week, through April 27, to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"We need one more week to break the back of our enemy," Reeves said Friday. He thanked people for their strength, courage and perseverance: "You have saved lives every hour you stayed home, every time you've used common sense, every gathering you've missed."

Reeves said he wants to reopen the economy when it's safe, and that could mean easing restrictions in some parts of the state but not in others. He also said his other orders, including one requiring people to avoid large groups and to maintain distance from one another, remain in place.

"We are still in the eye of the storm," Reeves said.

Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to see businesses reopen quickly and claimed earlier this week that he had total authority over the matter, even though the lockdowns and other social-distancing measures have been imposed by state and local leaders, not Washington.

"We may be opening but we're putting safety first," Trump said.

On Thursday, he outlined a three-step set of guidelines for easing restrictions over a span of several weeks in places that have robust testing and are seeing a decrease in covid-19 cases, assuring the nation's governors: "You're going to call your own shots."

But governors of both parties suggested Friday that they would be cautious in returning to normal, with some warning that they can't do it without help from Washington to expand testing.

GOVERNORS WEIGH IN

"We cannot do it without federal help," said Cuomo, a Democrat.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican ally of Trump's, said he would listen to medical experts in deciding how to move forward.

"I am not going to do something that I feel in my heart is the wrong thing that's going to endanger our people," he said.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, said Trump's tweets about "liberating" states put millions of Americans at risk of contracting covid-19.

"His unhinged rantings and calls for people to 'liberate' states could also lead to violence," Inslee said. "We've seen it before. The president is fomenting domestic rebellion and spreading lies even while his own administration says the virus is real and is deadly."

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he and his staff are focused not on the president's tweets but on fighting a "biological war."

"I do not have time to involve myself in Twitter wars," said Northam, who is a medical doctor. "I will continue to make sure that I do everything that I can to keep Virginians safe and to save lives."

The clash between Trump and Cuomo was personal, with the president complaining the governor hasn't said thanks for the help he has received from Washington. Cuomo countered by saying: "I don't know what I'm supposed to do, send a bouquet of flowers? 'Thank you to the federal government for participating in a federal emergency.'"

Even in largely rural states with small populations such as Wyoming, Maine and South Dakota, governors said they were not anxious to quickly resume business as usual.

"Until we've got the testing up to speed -- which has got to be part of the federal government stepping in and helping -- we're just not going to be there," said Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican.

The University of Washington, whose computer models have frequently been cited by health officials at White House briefings, predicted Friday that Vermont, West Virginia, Montana and Hawaii could open as early as May 4 if they restrict large gatherings, test widely and quarantine the contacts of people who test positive.

Iowa, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah, Arkansas and Oklahoma, however, are among states that would need to wait until mid-June or early July. About half the states should wait until at least early June to reopen, and all should gauge the capacity of their public health systems to handle outbreaks, the institute said.

ECONOMIC HARM

The shutdowns have inflicted heavy damage on economies around the world. In the U.S., the crisis has cost at least 22 million Americans their jobs, pushing the unemployment rate toward levels not seen since the Great Depression.

Many Americans, especially in rural areas and other parts of the country that have not seen major outbreaks, have urged governors to reopen their economies. Protesters have taken to the streets in Ohio, Texas, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and Michigan. As their frustration with life under lockdown grows, they've defied social-distancing rules.

Some protests have been small, promoted via Facebook groups that popped up in recent days and whose organizers are sometimes difficult to identify. Others are backed by groups funded by Republican donors, some with ties to Trump. The largest so far, a rally of thousands that jammed streets in Lansing, Mich., on Wednesday, looked much like one of the president's rallies -- complete with Make America Great Again hats and Trump flags -- or one of the tea party rallies from a decade ago.

Protests continued Friday, including one outside the home of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota and another in Idaho, where the governor is a Republican.

Asked about the protesters, Trump expressed sympathy with their frustration -- "They're suffering ... they want to get back" -- and dismissed concerns about the health risks of people ignoring state orders and potentially exposing themselves to the virus.

"I think they're listening. I think they listen to me," he said. "Nobody wants to stay shut."

Public-health experts have warned that an easing of the shutdowns must be accompanied by wider testing and tracing of infected people to keep the virus from coming back with a vengeance.

DEATH TOLLS

Worldwide, the outbreak has infected more than 2.2 million people and killed almost 154,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally based on figures supplied by government health authorities around the globe, though it has becoming increasingly clear that the true numbers are much higher.

The official death toll in the U.S. neared 37,000, with more than 700,000 confirmed infections.

China on Friday raised its coronavirus death toll by 50% in Wuhan, the central city where the outbreak first emerged, as accusations surface that the government had concealed the extent of the epidemic.

Officials placed the new tally at 3,869 deaths, an increase of 1,290 from the previous figure. The number of cumulative confirmed infections in the city was also revised upward to 50,333, an increase of 325.

The move appeared to be a response to growing questions about the accuracy of China's official numbers and calls to hold the country responsible for a global health crisis and consequent worldwide economic slowdown.

China has been criticized as having initially mismanaged and concealed the extent of the epidemic, although it ultimately swung into action and seemingly tamed the virus. Recently, as other countries have grappled with their own outbreaks, Chinese officials have come under even greater pressure to explain how exactly the epidemic unfolded in Wuhan.

"They are on the defensive, clearly," said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a political science professor at Hong Kong Baptist University and an expert on Chinese politics. "It's an uphill battle now for China to improve its image."

In an interview Friday with the official Xinhua News Agency, an unidentified official from Wuhan's epidemic command center said that revising the figures was important for protecting the "credibility of the government" and "maintaining respect for each individual life."

In Italy, Spain, Britain, the United States and elsewhere, similar doubts emerged as governments revised their death tolls or openly questioned their accuracy.

Authorities said that almost everywhere, thousands have died with covid-19 symptoms -- many in nursing homes -- without being tested for the virus, and have thus gone uncounted.

In Italy, for example, where the official toll has climbed past 22,000, a government survey released Friday of about one-third of the country's nursing homes found more than 6,000 residents have died since Feb. 1. It was unclear how many were a result of covid-19.

In Britain, with an official count of about 14,600 dead, the country's statistics agency said the actual number could be about 15% higher. Others think it will be far more.

The official death toll in New York City soared by more than half earlier this week when health authorities began including people who probably had covid-19 but died without being tested. Nearly 3,800 deaths were added to the city's count.

New rules requiring New Yorkers to cover their faces in public took effect Friday night as the state's residents prepared for at least another month of social distancing.

Under the guidelines announced this week, everyone must wear a mask or face covering when in a public place and unable to maintain appropriate distance from others. Children younger than 2 and people with a medical reason why they can't tolerate a mask are exempt.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Matt Sedensky, Jennifer Peltz, Marina Villeneuve, Michael Hill, Paul J. Weber, Jim Vertuno, Emily Wagster Pettus, Sara Burnett, Brian Slodysko, Sarah Rankin, Sean Murphy, David Eggert, Scott Bauer and additional reporters for The Associated Press; and by Amy Qin of The New York Times.

Protesters gather Friday outside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s official residence in St. Paul to call on him to loosen stay-at-home restrictions. The demonstration followed a tweet by President Donald Trump calling on supporters to “liberate” the state. More photos at arkansasonline.com/418protest/. (AP/Jim Mone)

Seen from outside the White House, President Donald Trump speaks during Friday’s briefing. At right is Vice President Mike Pence. (The New York Times/ Anna Moneymaker)

