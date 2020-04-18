UALR to offer refunds on room, board

Karen Jack, 67, studies Friday in the Donaghey Student Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Jack said the campus was allowing her access for the week while the internet in her apartment is down. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will offer refunds and credit for unused room and board this term, the school announced Friday.

The university is the latest among higher-education institutions in Arkansas and across the nation to make a similar decision after closing their housing. Last week University of Arkansas System trustees voted to allow campuses to issue such refunds or credits, if they had closed their housing.

If all eligible students take advantage, the decision could set UALR back hundreds of thousands of dollars in refunds or credits, exacerbating previously anticipated deficits in housing and dining.

Before the coronavirus pandemic forced most campus activities to cease, the university anticipated a deficit of about $13 million.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The university's announcement was brief. A post on its Facebook page notes the "coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis" and mentions that UALR, as a UA System school, also won't be raising student tuition and fees for the fall semester.

Students who will graduate by Aug. 31 can apply for a full refund for the unused portion of the term -- since April 6, when the university announced it would close housing to all who didn't have a demonstrated need to remain in it. That would go until May 13, the last day of final exams.

Students who must continue to enroll in the fall can apply for a credit toward room and board next year, according to the announcement.

The same rules apply to students who terminated their lease agreement prior to March 31, when UALR announced it would close its campus housing April 6.

Students can learn more about the process by visiting ualr.edu/housing/.

This spring, 882 of the university's nearly 9,000 undergraduate and graduate students lived on campus, and 232 remain in campus housing now. Inquiries into the number of students who remained on campus Friday and the estimated costs of the refunds and credits to the university went unanswered.

Records obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, compiled April 1 based on March 31 data, show the university would refund or credit nearly $1 million in housing and about $435,000 in dining if the 832 students on campus in March left campus and applied for the assistance. Refunds and credits will be smaller than those estimates because of the number of students remaining on campus.

"As for the number of residents obtaining refunds versus credits, the figures aren't yet known since students are still completing coursework for the spring term and many students will take summer courses in order to complete their degree requirements," Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Chief Data Officer W. Cody Decker said in an email Friday. "However, we estimate at least 110 residents will be able to take advantage of the refund option and most residents will take advantage of the credit option."

It's unclear what the actual cost per student is because it's unclear where each student who vacated campus lived, and dormitory costs vary by building and room style. It's also unclear what the actual cost per student is for dining because it's unclear what type of plan each of the students who vacated campus had.

Leaders had already estimated a loss of $400,000 in housing prior to the covid-19 pandemic. Since the outbreak, leaders expect another $118,500 in housing revenue lost because of canceled summer camps. Trustees ordered campuses to cancel summer camps last week. In dining, leaders anticipated a deficit of $320,000 prior to the pandemic.

Information for this article was contributed by Jaime Adame of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 04/18/2020