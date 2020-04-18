Virtual lessons

Here we are, hat in hand, telling you teachers once again that we admire and respect you. Sure, some of us have had disagreements over what a school district is and what schools should be, but we've never let our quiet appreciation of you dim. And now, in the midst of pandemic, the time when the whole world seems to have hit the pause button, we have a chance to grasp what you've been doing all along.

Since the day our kids were born, we've always hoped and prayed that someone will see in them what we see. We've silently wished for someone to see their sweetness and orneriness, their serious sides and their humor, their fears and their strengths. Just, you know, get to know them and see what we see.

Then we met you.

You saw our kids. You drew them in with your lesson plans, moving the group together but never forsaking the individual. You didn't accept apathy, you didn't accept work beneath ability, you didn't label or marginalize. Instead, you inspired.

Now we are home with our kids and your inspiration has never been more fully on display than right now. That first week of AMI, cyber days, virtual school or whatever you want to call it? Holy cow. We thought our brains would melt. So much information, so much work. Somehow, you transported your classroom to our living rooms.

You should see our elementary school children. They light up when working on those packets, and they love to teach us what you taught them. They laugh when you send them videos or video conference with them, they're so excited. Our junior high kids keep a low profile, but are doing the work. They seem to understand they're in the middle and what they do now speaks volumes for who they will be later.

For our high schoolers, we are appreciative of the fact that you've tried a number of things already. You've recorded lectures, posted assignments, sent packets, and called the house to check on them. Your unique understanding that, if you let them down, they'd have nothing else to work for right now hits so close to our hearts. They can't find jobs, they can't hang out with friends, they can't seem to do anything right now. Which is precisely why you are so important in their lives. Thank you for understanding that fact. More, thank you for taking that fact on as a personal challenge.

We know you're overwhelmed like the rest of us. But even in our frenetic days at home, we've observed some really helpful things. For example, we've noticed our kids are mourning their school days right now, especially the high school seniors. It's good for us to understand that. True, some of our kids are introverts and have found their sweet spot, but even they know that a school is more than learning. Your emphasis on keeping your classes going has helped. We've watched our kids feed off your energy, your optimism, your voice.

We heard one of you say, "Look, this will last a few months, tops, not years. We can do this. We can do this." And boy, did we smile as we watched our daughters' heads nodding. We watched our sons find determination in the face of uncertainty.

We are so thankful for your optimism.

For some of us, packets are all that we can manage and we appreciate that you took time to think them through, to pick material that would provide a two-dimensional platform for teaching and learning. For others, you've utilized everything from Google Classroom to Zoom. We are amazed what is out there. We are so thankful for your innovation.

Finally, we've noticed that in this situation with hopelessness lurking so freely, you refuse to give up on our kids. Like many of you, we lie awake at night thinking through the uncertainty while fighting for bits of sleep here and there. But then we awake and engage our kids over what they are learning. We fix dinner at night talking about the school day, remote as it may be. We enjoy hearing about what they've read, what they've figured out, what they've learned. We are so thankful for your inspiration.

Virtual school will never be real school, we know. We understand that there's no substitute for context, for body language, for presence. But what you're doing is still impactful because you are stoking fires that would dim without you, and you are lifting our kids in a way that we can't.

Which takes us back to our original thoughts.

Leaders adapt to their surroundings. In crisis, the best ones speak truth, maintain stability, and embrace optimism. You've told our kids that you wish you were back in school, that what we're doing is difficult. You've made sure they know that you're still there, walking with them. And you've emphasized that the future is theirs, and it will be better because of who they are and what they're doing.

Truth. Stability. Optimism. Thank you for that. While you were teaching our children, we realize that you taught the rest of us one important lesson. We realize you never hit the pause button, you simply switched channels.

Steve Straessle, whose column appears every other Saturday, is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org.

Editorial on 04/18/2020