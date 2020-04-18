Virus puts brakes on China's run

As China gradually lifts lockdown restrictions, bicycle riders wait Friday at an intersection in the central business district in Beijing. More photos at arkansasonline.com/418china/ (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

BEIJING -- The coronavirus outbreak has brought China's extraordinary, nearly half-century-long run of growth to an end -- a stark reminder of the enormous task ahead for world leaders trying to restart the global economy.

Chinese officials said Friday that the world's second-largest economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of the year compared with a year ago, ending a streak of untrammeled growth that survived the Tiananmen Square crackdown, the SARS epidemic and even the global financial crisis. The data reflects China's dramatic efforts to stamp out the coronavirus, which included shutting down most factories and offices in January and February as the outbreak sickened tens of thousands of people.

The stark numbers make clear how monumental the challenge of getting the global economy back on its feet will be. Since it emerged from abject poverty and isolation more than 40 years ago, China has become an important global growth engine, one that lifted fortunes during previous times of trouble, like the financial crisis.

Now China is trying to restart its vast, $14 trillion economy, an effort that could give the rest of the world a much-needed shot in the arm. The coronavirus's spread to the United States and Europe, which froze the economies there, has led to forecasts that the world's output could shrink far more this year than it did even during the financial crisis.

That global halt, conversely, will hurt China's efforts to get back on track, creating a difficult economic puzzle for top leaders in Beijing. The pandemic and attempts to contain it have sharply cut the world's appetite for China's goods, which could lead to factory shutdowns and worker furloughs even as the country tries to get back to business.

China has gradually lifted many of its limits on work and travel in recent weeks. But businesses across China say that times remain difficult. Families say their incomes have fallen.

"This year is difficult -- some have lost their jobs, some cannot find work to do," said Liu Xia, a fruit vendor from a village on the northern outskirts of Beijing. "Those who do go to work and those who are still in business are greatly affected."

The contraction, announced Friday morning in Beijing by China's National Bureau of Statistics, is the first economic shrinkage acknowledged in official statistics since 1976, when the country was in the final days of the Cultural Revolution, a national spasm of urban violence and torture.

GROWTH HITS WALL

China's historic growth streak was fueled by the creation of an extensive, modern network of highways and railways, the strong entrepreneurship of its people, its skilled workforce, and a government that was willing to set environmental and labor concerns aside for the sake of ever-greater economic output. But those factors were no match for the coronavirus, which, after it first emerged from the city of Wuhan in late December, ground the country's economy to a virtual halt.

Beijing's options are limited. It has so far avoided unfurling a big spending package like leaders in the United States and Europe have done. Its economy has become too big and complex to easily restart like it did in 2008, when it unveiled a plan to spend more than half a trillion dollars. Years of easy lending also have left local governments and state-run companies mired in debt.

Yet China's leaders face pressure to act. Withering household incomes have caused families to retrench their spending. Han Xiaojuan, 35, who has a small shop selling jackets and slippers, said many people were buying only necessities these days.

"I've been in this business for more than 10 years in Beijing," Han said. "This is the worst of times."

China has eased up on its most drastic measures against the epidemic. Last week a stringent lockdown ended in Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

Yet many social distancing measures remain. From restaurants to passenger planes to trains, many seats may no longer be used, which limits sales. Shopping malls and sidewalk shops still have less foot traffic than usual, as many people stay home, wary of infection.

PRODUCTION, INVESTMENTS DROP

The continued fallout from the epidemic showed up in other data released Friday morning, reflecting the country's economic performance in March. That data, like statistics on imports and exports that were released Tuesday, showed that the economy has begun to recover but still has a considerable distance to go.

Industrial production slipped 1.1% in March compared with a year ago, while retail sales fell 15.8%. Investment in fixed assets was down 16.1% for the first three months of the year compared with last year.

"Given the continuous spread of the epidemic globally, mounting downward pressure on the world economy and growing uncertainties, we are now facing heightened pressures," said Mao Shengyong, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, at a briefing Friday in Beijing.

The next blow for China's economy could come from weakening global demand for its exports.

Business owners say the near-complete closure of China's borders to limit a potential second wave of infections has hurt export orders.

"A lot of clients wanted to come to China from Africa but can't, because the flights are canceled," said He Liehui, chief executive of Touchroad Group, a Shanghai trading and investment firm that buys minerals and timber from Africa and exports apparel and other manufactured goods there.

He said there already had been changes within both the domestic and overseas markets. Sales have fallen for more fashionable garments with higher price tags. But sales have actually increased for pajamas and other simple garments that people may want to wear indoors during lockdowns, he said.

"For that, the companies need to make some adjustments" in what they manufacture, he said.

