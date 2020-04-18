WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. update; virus deaths rise to 38

The Arkansas Department of Health reported Saturday that an additional person has died as a result of the coronavirus, and the total number of cases in the state has increased by 44.

At least 38 people have died from the coronavirus, according to the agency. Across the state, at least 1,739 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update on the state’s covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90WD3LWo5R0]