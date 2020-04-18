Whitmore aspires to win Count Fleet Sprint again

HOT SPRINGS -- Whitmore will run today with a chance to once again expand his legacy at Oaklawn.

Whitmore, a seven-year-old trained by Ron Moquett, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the Grade III $350,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap for horses four-years-old and up.

Post time for the 6-furlong Count Fleet, one of two graded stakes on the card at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, is scheduled for 4:14 p.m. as the eighth of 11 races.

Both the Count Fleet and the Apple Blossom Handicap will feature many of the U.S.'s top-ranked horses in their respective divisions currently in training.

"The Count Fleet is a way tougher race than many people know about," Moquett said. "Basically, for this race and the Apple Blossom, it's going to be like a Breeders' Cup."

A win for Whitmore would be a record third in the Count Fleet. Whitmore won the race in 2017 and 2018 to join three other two-time winners of Oaklawn's championship sprint. Dave's Friend won the Count Fleet in 1983-84, Bordonaro in 2006-07, and Semaphore Man in 2008-09.

In Whitmore's last start, on March 7, he won the 6-furlong Hot Springs Stakes to become the first horse to win the same stakes race at Oaklawn four or more consecutive times.

"To win the same race four years in a row at any level is hard to do," Moquett said. "It wasn't what kind of race it was. It was just the fact that he won it four times in a row."

Joe Talamo, in his first full season at Oaklawn, rode Whitmore for the first time in the Hot Springs. He is set to ride Whitmore in the Count Fleet as the latest member of the gelding's fan club.

"Whitmore is such a cool horse," Talamo said.

Whitmore's top challengers include two horses shipped in for their first Oaklawn starts.

Bobby's Wicked One, a five-year-old front-running son of Speightstown trained by Al Stall, won the Duncan F. Kenner Stakes in 1:08.55 at Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Jan. 18 in his last start. He is the program's 3-1 second choice.

Flagstaff won the Grade II 7-furlong San Carlos Stakes for trainer John Sadler at Santa Anita Park on March 7 in his last start.

"This is going to be a big race," said Moquett, who along with Robert LaPenta are part owners.

Whitmore has an overall record at Oaklawn of 13 8-4-1. With his win in the Hot Springs, he improved his stakes record at the track to 11 6-4-1 and increased his career earnings to $2,936,350. His run at Oaklawn began with Kentucky Derby hopes in 2016, when he finished second in the Southwest Stakes and the Grade II Rebel Stakes, and third in the Grade I Arkansas Derby. His last two-turn start came in the Kentucky Derby. He finished 19th of 20 and subsequently began his career as a sprinter that should continue today.

"He's a very close horse to us, as far as my family goes," Moquett said. "He's as cool as it gets in my book."

RICK LEE’S SELECTIONS

8 The Count Fleet Sprint Handicap.

Purse $350,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up

WHITMORE*** was very sharp winning the Hot Springs, and the Grade-I winning sprinter figures to rallying behind a rapid pace. FLAGSTAFF has won three of his last five races, including the Grade-2 San Carlos at Santa Anita. BOBBY’S WICKED ONE won consecutive stake races at Fair Grounds, and the exceptionally quick sprinter is strictly the one to catch.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Whitmore Talamo Moquett 5-2

2 Flagstaff Rosario Sadler 7-2

4 Bobby’s Wicked One Mena Stall 3-1

7 Hidden Scroll Garcia Mott 4-1

3 Hog Creek Hustle Van Dyke Foley 15-1

6 Mr. Jagermeister Thompson Lund 15-1

10 Share the Upside Geroux Asmussen 10-1

11 Nitrous Santana Asmussen 20-1

1 Lexitonian Beschizza Sisterson 30-1

5 Wendell Fong Cohen Engelhart 30-1

8 Manny Wah Hill Catalano 30-1

Sports on 04/18/2020