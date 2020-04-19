DU recognizes top fundraisers

Ducks Unlimited recently recog- nized its top performing volunteer chapters with inclusion in DU’s elite and honor roll categories.

The Chairman’s Honor Roll desig- nation is reserved for chapters that raised $250,000-$999,999 in one year. The Benton County chapter was the only Arkansas chapter to receive that designation. No Arkan- sas chapters received Elite recogni- tion by raising $1 million.

The President’s Honor Roll desig- nation is reserved for chapters that raised $65,000-$99,000. Among that group are the Jacksonville and Mississippi County (Osceola) chapters.

No Arkansas chapter raised $100,000-$250,000 to gain President’s Elite recognition. Seventeen Texas chapters and two Montana chapters earned Elite status.

FLW reschedules tournaments

Fishing League Worldwide and Major Leage Fishing have resched- uled bass fishing tournaments in Arkansas.

The Bass Fishing League event scheduled for March 21 at Lake Ouachita has been rescheduled for June 27.

The BFL event scheduled April 25 on the Arkansas River has been rescheduled for June 28.

The BFL event scheduled for July 11 at Lake Dardanelle has been re- scheduled for June 14.

The Pro Circuit event scheduled May 14-17 at Lake Dardanelle has been rescheduled for July 23-26.