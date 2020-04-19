Commissioner a new turkey hunting fanatic

Anne Marie Doramus gets the turkey hunting thing.

Doramus, whom Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in June 2019, is an accomplished duck hunter and bass angler. She killed her first wild turkey on Monday near Camden while hunting with fellow Game and Fish Commissioner J.D. Neeley.

Doramus did not weigh the bird because she was in a big hurry to process it for the table, but she said she believes it weighed more than 20 pounds. It sported a 7-inch beard and 1-inch spurs. She said that Neeley estimated it to be a 3-year old gobbler.

"Oh, my gosh, this morning was out of this world!" Doramus said. "All I can think about is 'when can I go again?' "

Doramus originally planned to join a friend for a hunt in Mississippi, but the Mississippi River was at 42 feet, which triggered the club where she was going to hunt to shut down its turkey season. Neeley offered to take her instead. Doramus woke at 3:45 a.m., hit the road by 4 and was in Camden just after 5:35 a.m.

"You hear all the time how difficult turkey hunting is, so I didn't have super high expectations," Doramus said. "I was happy to be there and be along for the ride. If I didn't get a turkey, at least I got to go."

Doramus said turkeys were gobbling when she and Neeley exited the truck.

"J.D. was like a wildman out there," Doramus said. "He showed up in a gillie suit. He was doing his hoot owl, his turkey calls, the whole deal."

They set up about 150 yards from a gobbler on its roost. Neeley put out a decoy, and the pair sat 6 feet apart against some downed trees. The bird pitched down and advanced on the pair, but then turned away and gobbled as it went another direction.

"Both of us heard this faint noise," Doramus said. "It was somebody else using their turkey call, and this is J.D.'s property. The guy couldn't have been 50 yards from us. J.D. said, 'I've got to go and address this.' "

Doramus stayed back while Neeley accosted the trespasser, who said he thought he was on his own lease. Neeley said that was unlikely with all the purple paint and signs on the property boundaries. Neeley called a wildlife officer and then resumed hunting.

"We're hanging our heads thinking we can't believe we lost that opportunity, and I'm thinking I'm never going to get that chance again," Doramus said. "J.D. said, 'Now we're on to Plan B.' Plan B? I didn't know there was a Plan B!"

Plan B took them to a deep thicket where multiple toms gobbled. They crossed a creek and set up a decoy 15 yards from their covid-compliant setup.

"Less than one minute later, I see their heads in the distance," Doramus said. They came straight for that decoy. I didn't know turkeys moved that fast. Seeing turkeys jog like that was like watching a pack of dogs after a three-legged cat to get to that hen."

In February, the Game and Fish Commission held a turkey hunting seminar. One of the presenters, Michael Chamberlain, a wildlife biologist at the University of Georgia, said that male turkeys will do anything to win a hen's favor.

"Oh, my gosh, I saw that first hand," Doramus said. "They strut and display. J.D. leaned over and said 'Take the one on the left.' "

With one shot, Doramus put a bird in the books.

"My dad says, 'You can't top the flop,' " Doramus said. "I get it now."

Doramus said that calling turkeys is not like calling to mallards in flooded timber.

"With calling ducks, there's more room for mistakes," Doramus said. "The one thing I observed about calling turkeys is that it is very meticulous. You don't want to call too much, but you don't want to call too little, either. It's like that with ducks, too, but with turkeys, the margin of error is a lot thinner. I have all the respect in the world for anybody that masters it."

Doramus said her turkey hunt was unique and incomparable to anything else she has experienced.

"I don't know what I expected, but that was the best hunt I've ever been on," Doramus said. "I will always be searching for that same feeling."

