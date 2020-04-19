Sections
Double homicide reported at LR apartment complex

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 4:31 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock police investigate the scene of a double homicide at Spanish Jon Apartments in south Little Rock on Sunday. ( Joseph Flaherty)

Police on Sunday were investigating a double homicide at an apartment building at 5001 W. 65th St. in south Little Rock.

In a Twitter post shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Little Rock Police Department asked the public to avoid the area.

The apartment complex where police were investigating on Sunday, the Spanish Jon Apartments, was the scene of a shooting last year that left a 23-year-old man dead.

