Double homicide reported at LR apartment complex

Little Rock police investigate the scene of a double homicide at Spanish Jon Apartments in south Little Rock on Sunday. ( Joseph Flaherty)
Police on Sunday were investigating a double homicide at an apartment building at 5001 W. 65th St. in south Little Rock.
In a Twitter post shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Little Rock Police Department asked the public to avoid the area.
The apartment complex where police were investigating on Sunday, the Spanish Jon Apartments, was the scene of a shooting last year that left a 23-year-old man dead.
