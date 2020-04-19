Education notebook

5 named finalists for educator award

Five Arkansas educators have been selected as finalists for the 2020 Arkansas Computer Science Educator of the Year Award and eligible for up to $15,000 in awards.

“In this second year of the program, our team reviewed many quality applications,” said Anthony Owen, state director of Computer Science Education.

The 2020 Computer Science Educator of the Year Finalists are:

Brenda Qualls, Bryant High School.

John Mark Russell, Ignite Professional Studies program with the Bentonville School District.

Kimberly Raup, Conway High School West.

Sean Gray, Marion High School.

Lauren Taylor, Dardanelle High School.

Each finalist will receive a $2,500 award from the Arkansas Department of Education’s Office of Computer Science.

A panel composed of representatives from the state’s Computer Science Initiative Unit and external computer science and education leaders will review the finalists’ applications and select the 2020 Computer Science Educator of the Year based on a rubric scoring system. The winner, who will be announced at a later date, will receive an additional $12,500 award.

School deadlines

near for families

May 1 is the deadline for families to apply for their children to attend public schools in 2020-21 in districts in which they do not reside.

The Arkansas School Choice Act allows for the interdistrict transfer of students. There are some restrictions on the transfers, including the capacity of a desired school to serve the out-of-district students.

State law does not require the nonresident district to add teachers, staff or classrooms to accommodate the non-resident students.

The transfer student or the transfer student’s parent is responsible for the transportation of the transfer student to and from the school in the nonresident district.

If a student seeks to attend a school in a nonresident district, the student’s parent shall submit an application to the nonresident district. That district must which shall notify the resident district of the application within 10 days.

By July 1, the superintendent of the nonresident district shall notify the parent applicant and the resident district in writing as to whether the student’s application has been accepted or rejected.

State rules and the application form are available at https://bit.ly/3ey45qv.