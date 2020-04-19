• Tony Singletary, the manager of Pretoria Fields brewery in Albany, Ga., that donated 200 bottles of home-brewed hand sanitizer to local law enforcement agencies, said "we wanted to do something to show the law enforcement our appreciation for putting their lives on the line."

• Zvi Galin, director of the veterinary department in Tel Aviv, Israel, warned that people should not feed or interact with the packs of jackals that have ventured into a large park in the center of the city in search of food as residents remain on lockdown because of the coronavirus.

• Brian Skinner, a former Shreveport police officer, pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges after prosecutors said he bought anabolic steroids for himself and another person on multiple occasions from someone he met at a gym.

• Mark Albertus, a school superintendent in Carrollton, Ga., said two teenagers are "no longer students at Carrollton High School" after they posted a video on the social media site TikTok using racial slurs and making derogatory remarks about black people.

• Jeremiah Hobbs, 40, who escaped from a minimum security state prison in McAlester, Okla., was arrested after a traffic stop in Broken Arrow, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

• Peggy Flanagan, the lieutenant governor of Minnesota, who is a citizen of the White Earth Nation of Ojibwe, thanked Land O'Lakes for phasing out an illustration of an American Indian woman from the company's packaging, calling it an "important and needed change."

• Ronald Steward, 29, was charged with making false statements and terroristic threats after telling sheriff's deputies while he was being booked into jail that he had been diagnosed with covid-19, according to a Cobb County, Ga., arrest warrant.

• Jessica Aldridge, a Mississippi inmate who is facing a murder charge in the shooting of her boyfriend and became pregnant after having sex with another inmate, has been released on bond and confined to her home, authorities said.

• Davide Martinelli, a professional cyclist in Lodetto, Italy, who makes a daily trip to Rovato, the next town over, to pick up supplies and medicine for elderly residents and others in need during the coronavirus pandemic, said "I wanted to help the people who always support me during the season."

