Iran, Israel relax coronavirus lockdowns

A head-to-toe veiled woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus walks in Tajrish neighborhood in northern Tehran, Iran, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Authorities have canceled ceremonies marking the anniversary of the death of Ayatollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic over COVID-19 disease concerns, which underscored Iranian officials' expectation that the virus crisis will continue for several more weeks. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran allowed some businesses in the capital and nearby towns to reopen Saturday after weeks of lockdown aimed at containing the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East.

Israel also announced an easing of its lockdown measures.

Iran was slow to respond to the pandemic and held off on imposing widespread restrictions even after other countries in the region with far fewer cases forced most businesses to close. Iran has reported more than 80,000 confirmed cases and more than 5,000 deaths.

Gyms, restaurants, shopping malls and Tehran's grand bazaar will remain closed. Shrines and mosques are also shuttered, and a ban on public gatherings remains in place. Government offices have reopened with a third of employees working from home, and schools and universities are still closed.

Traffic was heavy in Tehran early Saturday, the first day of the workweek. Authorities allowed businesses outside the capital to reopen a week ago.

Iran's leaders have said they had to consider the economic consequences of quarantine measures, as the country struggles under severe sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump after he withdrew the U.S. from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.

On Friday, U.N. human-rights experts called on Iran to release political prisoners who could be vulnerable to infection in the country's detention facilities. Iran has temporarily released 100,000 prisoners, but is still detaining many convicted on security charges, including several dual-nationals.

Rights groups say many of the dual-nationals are political prisoners or are being held as bargaining chips for negotiations with the West.

"We recognize the emergency situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the problems it faces in fighting the pandemic, including reported challenges in accessing medical supplies due to sanctions," the U.N. experts said. "Some are at great risk from covid-19 due to their age or underlying health conditions. We call on the authorities to immediately release them."

Also on Saturday, Iranian media said 160 members of the army, including 40 uniformed soldiers, have contracted the virus and since recovered. The reports didn't elaborate, but Iran's army is active in sanitizing public places and building mobile hospitals and convalescent homes.

Israel has also imposed tight lockdown measures in recent weeks to contain an outbreak, including closures of many businesses, forcing most workers at operating businesses to work from home and bans on public worship and exercise.

In a nationally televised address Saturday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the measures had been largely successful and announced plans to begin easing restrictions in the coming days. He said some small businesses and high-tech companies would be allowed to reopen, more people could return to their offices, and small public prayers and limited exercise could take place. Special education classes and certain child-care arrangements will resume.

Netanyahu said the measures, expected to be approved by his Cabinet, would be reviewed after two weeks. Depending on their success, restrictions will be further eased.

Despite the signs of progress, Israeli authorities closed off two small Arab towns in the north to prevent the spread of the virus. Police said movement into and out of Deir al-Assad and neighboring Bineh would be strictly limited. Israeli authorities have imposed similar closures on some ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas, where cases spiked after many disregarded health guidelines in the early days of the pandemic.

Netanyahu called on Israeli Muslims to refrain from large gatherings during the Ramadan holy month, which starts next week, just as Jews were forced to do during the Passover holiday. He said Israel's Memorial Day and Independence Day would also need to be marked privately at home.

Israel, which imposed nationwide restrictions and ordered all nonessential businesses to close in mid-March, has reported more than 13,000 cases, including 164 deaths.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Samy Magdy and Sarah El Deeb of The Associated Press.

A Section on 04/19/2020