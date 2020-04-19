In this June 22, 2018, file photo, singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in concert at Wembley Stadium in London. Swift is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

• Taylor Swift is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. "With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year," Swift's representative said in a statement released Friday. Among the shows canceled was a July performance that would have opened SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams franchises in Inglewood, Calif. Swift would have become the first woman to open an NFL stadium, organizers said. The statement said Swift's U.S. and Brazil shows will take place next year, explaining that tickets for those shows "will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders." The dates for Swift's 2021 shows will be announced this year. Those seeking refunds for Swift's "Lover Fest" U.S. tour dates "will be available starting May 1, subject to Ticketmaster terms," the statement read.

• Chris Cuomo, who late last month revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus, said his wife Cristina has now also been infected. The CNN anchor made the announcement on the network last week during an interview with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "Cristina now has covid[-19]. She is now positive. And it just breaks my heart," Chris Cuomo said. "It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen, and now it has." Cuomo has continued to appear on air and has documented his health struggles with the coronavirus. He had quarantined himself at home on Long Island, in New York, and said he was staying in the basement to make sure his wife and children did not get it.

This May 15, 2019 file photo shows CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York. Cuomo has announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The prime-time host is one of the most visible media figures to come down with the disease. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

