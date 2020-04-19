Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus task force coordinator; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Vice President Mike Pence; Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Mike DeWine, R-Ohio. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Birx; Gov. Charlie Baker, R-Mass.; King Abdullah II of Jordan; Suzanne Clark, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Whitmer; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Pence, Pelosi. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

A Section on 04/19/2020