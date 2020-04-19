NYC sports bars facing bleak future

NEW YORK -- Shaun Clancy, owner of the renowned Midtown sports bar Foley's, views the month of March as 31 days of Christmas.

His customers emerge from hibernation, enticed by the promise of big games on his big screen TVs: The Big East tournament. March Madness. And best of all, the return of the Yankees and Mets. But March of 2020 felt more like a death in the family than the liveliest time of the sporting year, and April is no better.

"Opening day was bigger for me than St. Patrick's Day," said Clancy, a familiar presence at the E. 33rd St. bar for nearly two decades. "We would have fans from so many teams -- last year, 13 different teams showed up."

Nobody appeared this year, in the bar or on the field. The coronavirus canceled the NCAA Tournament, along with the Mets' Citi Field opener against the World Champion Washington Nationals. And Foley's, like the rest of the countless sports bars across New York's five boroughs, closed its doors on March 16 as its owner waits nervously for "Reopening Day" ... . if that ever comes this season.

He's not alone. Joe Bastone, owner of the venerable Yankee Tavern in the Bronx, estimated the April 2 loss of the home opener at Yankee Stadium cost him a week's worth of typical baseball season income.

"I'm a little numb when I think about it, so I try not to think about it," said Bastone, 65, who worked as a 9-year-old tavern bus boy back in grammar school. "If I do think about it, I'm only going to get hugely depressed. It's a ghost town up here."

The 40 barstools typically in place for the season opener were replaced by a single seat where people ordering takeout can sit while waiting for their food. Bastone thinks about better days when he was delivering pastrami sandwiches to late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in the afternoon before 56,000 fans arrived in the evening.

"I'm praying there's going to be some kind of a season," Bastone said. "But either way, we're going to need some kind of assistance. Losing all these games is devastating financially."

There's no guarantee of sports fans flocking back en masse when the crisis abates. Darren Meenan, founder of The 7 Line Army of die-hard Mets fans, finds it hard to imagine the group getting together in a bar to watch any games this year. In the past, the boosters occasionally gathered at the Lion's Head Tavern on the Upper West Side.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"I don't see myself going to a bar -- I mean, maybe if it was outdoors," said the 39-year-old die-hard fan. "I don't foresee myself doing anything normal for a while."

Out at Citi Field, the Mikkeller Brewing NYC pub is shuttered for the immediate future as the rest of the season remains uncertain.

"Wash your hands," advised a recent tweet. "Drink good beer."

Both Clancy and Bastone are still paying their staffs despite the drastic drop off in business. Bastone is doing $150 a day in pickups and deliveries to the nearby Bronx county courthouse. Clancy's place remains closed as he wraps his head around the events of the last month.

Yet both men remain somehow optimistic about the very uncertain future, with Clancy assuring his regular and out-of-town customers that things can return to some level of normalcy.

"When they come back, we will be there," vowed Clancy. "And we will do everything we can to be the home that people want."

Sports on 04/19/2020