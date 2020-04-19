BASEBALL

Former Arizona State coach dies

Bobby Winkles, the former baseball coach who won three national championships at Arizona State and went on to manage in the majors, has died. He was 90. Winkles, who was born in Tuckerman, died Friday. Winkles became the Sun Devils' first varsity baseball coach in 1959 at the age of 29. He went 524-173 in 13 years. He led Arizona State to national titles in 1965, 1967 and 1969. Winkles was a charter member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame and coached such stars as Reggie Jackson, Rick Monday (Batesville), Sal Bando, Larry Gura and Gary Gentry. Arizona State retired his No. 1 jersey in 1972 and the field at Packard Stadium was dedicated in his honor in 2001. Winkles went on to manage four years in the majors, going 170-213 in stints with the California Angeles and Oakland Athletics from 1973-78. He also spent several seasons in assorted coaching roles with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox and Montreal Expos. Winkles starred as an infielder and studied philosophy at Illinois Wesleyan University, then played in the White Sox's farm system from 1951-58, hitting .270 with 890 hits in 858 games.

FOOTBALL

RB Hill to stay with Falcons

Running back Brian Hill has signed his tender offer to remain with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons announced Saturday he has accepted the $2,133,000 offer. The restricted free agent received an original-round tender last month, giving the team a right to match any offer Hill received from another team or accept a fifth-round draft pick as compensation. Hill played in 12 games with two starts in 2019, rushing 78 times for 323 yards and two touchdowns along with 10 catches for 69 yards and 1 TD. He'll be among the backups vying for playing time behind newcomer Todd Gurley.

Ravens reach deal with LB Ryan

The Baltimore Ravens have reached a one-year deal with veteran inside linebacker Jake Ryan, adding depth to one of the team's thinnest positions five days before the start of the NFL Draft. The deal with Ryan, who played sparingly last season in Jacksonville, is pending a physical. After tearing his ACL in training camp in 2018 with Green Bay, where he spent his first four years, Ryan played in just two games for the Jaguars. Ryan, who started last season on the reserve/nonfootball injury list, appeared exclusively in special teams action. In February, Jacksonville declined to exercise the second-year option on his two-year, $7.5 million deal. Over his first three years with the Packers, the 6-2, 240-pound Ryan appeared in 43 games (27 starts) and totaled a combined 144 tackles, as well as a sack and a forced fumble.

